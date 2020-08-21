Local Owner Partners with Life Hospitality to Transform the BeachWalk at Sea Bright into a Locally-Rooted Boutique Hotel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Hospitality, the tech-enabled hotel brand and management arm of Life House focused exclusively on independent hotels, announces the addition of 76-key BeachWalk Hotel to its growing portfolio. The property, owned by Sunil Nayak of Innzen Hospitality, is nearing completion of a comprehensive renovation to reposition the asset into a locally-rooted boutique hotel - the first of its kind in the beachside town of Sea Bright, NJ.

Located less than an hour away from Manhattan and tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and the Navesink River, the BeachWalk at Sea Bright is located in the heart of the picturesque three-mile coastal town in Monmouth County, NJ. Innzen Hospitality is nearing completion of an expansion of the existing 37-key property into a boutique hotel that will feature a grand total of 76-keys under a to-be-announced brand upon completion this fall. The new guest rooms will feature panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean along with access to the property’s private beach, swimming pool, and the hotel's popular waterfront Tiki Bar, in addition to the property’s 40 dock slips and 80 parking spots.

“After studying the landscape for management of independent hotels in seasonal resort environments, I was impressed by Life Hospitality and their impressive case studies in markets that feature similar seasonal demand patterns as Sea Bright,” said Sunil Nayak. “We look forward to starting a fruitful partnership with Life Hospitality, which we hope to expand to new properties in New Jersey as opportunities arise to acquire similar independent hotels throughout the region”.

Life House was founded by luxury boutique hotel veterans in 2017 and is backed by leading travel and technology investors, such as Thayer Ventures, Tiger Global, JLL Spark, and Ashton Kutcher & Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, among others. Life House has rebuilt the complex hotel technology stack from the ground up to create a completely new operational model that allows for a robust, lean operation to hotel owners and a great hospitality service to travelers. Life Hospitality, launched in response to the need for tech-enabled management services from the independent hotel ownership community, leverages a proprietary technology stack that enables its teams to efficiently drive incremental revenue and risk-free cost savings to the bottom line, supporting owners in a tepid demand environment post Covid-19.

“We are excited to support Sunil and the partners with positioning this asset to optimize revenues and achieve outsized bottom line performance as a result of our lean & technology-enabled management platform,” said John Basting, VP Acquisitions at Life House. “Considering the market’s proximity to Manhattan and the greater New York City Metropolitan population, we feel strongly that long-term supply/demand dynamics in the region are favorable and are actively seeking additional projects to collaborate on together across the Jersey Shore”.

Life Hospitality is a New York-based, venture-backed & vertically-integrated hotel management company. The company has built a proprietary technology stack to power a platform that makes hotels more seamless and more profitable for hotel owners and travel more meaningful and more accessible for travelers. In 2018, the company launched its first brand, Life House, which features contextual hotels with narrative, substance, and locally-rooted restaurants and bars.

Innzen Hospitality, LLC, headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ, has been active in hotel acquisitions and development of franchised and boutique hotels for over 25 years.