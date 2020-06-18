Burger King® Restaurants Partner With TikTok to Launch First Ever Whopper® Sandwich Dance Ordering

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Burger King® brand is partnering with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, in a way that has never been done before: ordering through a dance. For the first time ever, BK® guests can order the Whopper®, also known as America’s Favorite Burger®, for only $1 through dance ordering only. The brand has tapped TikTok stars to create a dance ordering tutorial utilizing a custom mashup track.

“We are investing in our digital channels and are always looking for innovative ways to engage with guests. The BK North America team is constantly pushing into new territories and Whopper Dance on TikTok is one of these ideas,” said Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira, Director, Media & Social Channels, Burger King Corporation.

How exactly does this work? Starting today, Loren Gray, Avani and Nathan Davis Jr. will post tutorial videos on their personal TikTok pages, demonstrating moves representing Whopper sandwich combinations that users can incorporate into their customized dance order. To receive the $1 Whopper® sandwich on the BK® App, users need to follow the BK brand on TikTok and then must post their order dance video on TikTok using the specialized BK soundtrack and #WhopperDance. Afterwards, users will receive a direct message on TikTok from Burger King with a unique code to be used on the BK® App. Guests can pick up their order in restaurant or place the order for delivery with a $10 minimum per order. The TikTok #WhopperDance coupon will be valid through June 28, 2020. Additionally, delivery is free on the BK® App with a $10 minimum order until July 5, 2020.

*Promotion valid from 6/18 to 6/21 in the U.S. only. TikTok and BK® App accounts required. Guest must post a video on TikTok dancing to the official Whopper Dance song and using #WhopperDance to receive a unique code with the order. Limit one coupon per guest. $1 Whopper coupon valid at participating U.S. restaurants on the BK® App through 6/28/20. Not valid in AK and Hawaii, or US territories. See bk.com/whopperdance for promotion rules.

