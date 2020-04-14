Dacarba LLC Names Healthcare and Technology Veteran Paul Roscoe as New CEO To Lead Healthcare Technology Business

HOUSTON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional services firm Dacarba LLC, an Opportune LLP company, is pleased to announce that Paul Roscoe has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead its Healthcare Technology business. Paul brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in creating and building scalable and predictable businesses, having built and led some of the most successful healthcare technology companies.

Mr. Roscoe will lead the firm’s overall healthcare business development, healthcare IT and healthcare business solutions initiatives, including its proprietary data-driven prescriptive analytics software solution, Medical Diagnosis Accuracy Reporting (MDAR). Launched in 2018 and in operation at some of the nation’s leading healthcare systems, including Rush University Medical Center and University of Virginia Health System, Dacarba’s MDAR solution uses sophisticated evidence-based algorithms to improve quality reporting and increase pay-for-performance reimbursements.

“We are excited to welcome Paul as CEO of our Healthcare Technology business,” said Sean Clements, Managing Partner of Dacarba. “His leadership experience in building scalable healthcare technology businesses and delivering significant value to customers will be a great asset to the firm.”

“The team at Dacarba have built an exceptional and unique approach to healthcare data analytics and the results are impressive. One health system saw their CMS star rating improve from 3 to 5 stars in 18 months after using MDAR,” said Mr. Roscoe. “The intersection of improved clinical documentation and increased quality scores is hugely important for health systems as they navigate to value-based care.”

Prior to joining Dacarba, Mr. Roscoe was CEO, Co-Founder and Board member of Docent Health where he launched, capitalized and commercialized the business resulting in the company being recognized as one of the most innovative and successful solutions in the growing healthcare CRM/patient engagement segment. At Docent Health, Mr. Roscoe also established high contract value relationships with some of the country’s most respected health systems, including Dignity Health, Sutter Health, HSS, Northwell and Ohio Health.

Previously, Mr. Roscoe served as the CEO of Crimson, a division of the Advisory Board Company, and led the business to become the leading healthcare analytics company in the U.S. healthcare market. Prior to Crimson, he was General Manager of Microsoft’s Healthcare Solutions Group. Mr. Roscoe joined Microsoft, after the acquisition of Sentillion, where he served as President and led the business to become the industry leader in Healthcare Identity Management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Roscoe has held numerous executive and management roles at healthcare and technology companies, including VisionWare Inc., Sybase and New Era of Networks (acquired by Sybase).

About Dacarba LLC

Dacarba LLC is a professional services firm headquartered in New York City. Dacarba works with management teams, boards of directors and other key stakeholders to navigate complex and challenging assignments and provide clients with comprehensive solutions. The firm’s core service offerings include complex financial reporting, litigation support and financial advisory, process and technology, restructuring, strategy and organizational design and tax advisory. To learn more about Dacarba, please visit www.dacarba.com.

About MDAR

Dacarba LLC’s proprietary healthcare quality analytics software, MDAR (Medical Diagnosis Accuracy Reporting), paints an accurate and transparent picture of each patient’s comorbidities for providers and improves quality measurement. Through improved coding, accurate risk adjusting and correct diagnosis grouping, hospitals can produce a more robust and true picture of their clinical outcomes. To learn more about the MDAR solution, please visit www.dacarba.com/Healthcare-Technology/.