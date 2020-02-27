Alorica Appoints Brian Delaney as President of Its Latin America & Caribbean Business

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced that Brian Delaney has joined the company as President of Alorica’s Latin America & Caribbean Operations. In this role, Delaney will oversee 15,000 employees across seven countries in which Alorica operates.

Reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer, Greg Haller, Delaney will manage the company’s expanding operations in the dynamic market, where Alorica services clients from 19 contact centers in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay. He will lead Alorica’s local teams supporting global brands across industries including communications, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, energy & utilities and technology. As a member of Alorica’s Executive Leadership team, Delaney will focus on initiating end-to-end strategies for clients and strengthening brand recognition throughout the region.

"Latin America and the Caribbean represent key international markets for Alorica and our clients,” said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. “Appointing Brian to this role reinforces our commitment to ongoing investments in leadership and innovation as we further our 20-year legacy as a leader of customer experience solutions. We are thrilled to add his deep industry experience to help drive our continued expansion and success."

Before joining Alorica, Delaney served as Chief Operating Officer for ServiceSource, a leader in outsourced, performance based B2B growth solutions, where he was instrumental in the company’s transformation, overseeing its international expansion and advancing its technology and data platforms. Delaney also has an impressive track record of managing outsourcing in Latin America & the Caribbean, serving as Chief Operating Officer of Stream Global Services/Convergys (now Concentrix) and Chief Operating Officer of TeleTech (now TTEC), where he accelerated productivity and profitability, cultivated strong relationships with clients and developed high-performing teams.

“This part of the world has become a formidable force to reckon with in the global BPO space, and I’m looking forward to building on the excellent work Alorica has been doing here for many years,” said Brian Delaney, President, Latin America & the Caribbean Operations at Alorica. “What got me excited to join Alorica is the unique approach that the organization takes to exceed client expectations and deliver on performance through its focus on people—both employees and consumers alike. By leveraging Alorica’s culture, technologies and processes, they’re making a big impact for clients and their customers. I’m ready to lead the regional team to create even more insanely great experiences.”

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Alorica offers a wide range of capabilities (i.e. customer care, financial solutions, digital services, revenue generation and omni-channel solutions), providing U.S. clients an advantage in cost and geographical flexibility that delivers results and business continuity. Alorica also supports in-country brands with a team that understands the cultural nuances and needs of the local consumer. These services are supported in multiple languages, such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German and Mandarin.

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.