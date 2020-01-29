nVent and MAPEI Introduce Mapeheat Floor Heating Products in the U.S.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced an alliance with MAPEI, a global leader in the manufacture of mortars, grouts, adhesives and chemicals for the building industry. Utilizing the premium electric floor heating technologies offered under the nVent NUHEAT brand, nVent and MAPEI collaborated to develop MAPEI Mapeheat with Technology from nVent for the U.S. flooring channel. nVent and MAPEI announced the news from the International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The manufacturers introduced Mapeheat to the Canadian market in October 2019.

Select U.S.-based flooring channel distributors can purchase Mapeheat products from MAPEI and enjoy the same quality, functionality, assortment and purchase price as established by nVent. This easy-to-install, versatile, product line is suitable for use with tile, stone, laminate, engineered wood and luxury vinyl floors.

Products include:

Mapeheat™ Mat : Pre-wired floor-heating mats designed for easy installation and ideal heat distribution, available in standard sizes or fully custom-manufactured to fit any size and shape of room.

: Pre-wired floor-heating mats designed for easy installation and ideal heat distribution, available in standard sizes or fully custom-manufactured to fit any size and shape of room. Mapeheat™ Membrane : Lightweight uncoupling, crack-isolation and waterproofing membrane.

: Lightweight uncoupling, crack-isolation and waterproofing membrane. Mapeheat™ Cable : Available in 120 V and 240 V.

: Available in 120 V and 240 V. Mapeheat™ Thermostats : Available in three formats: Thermo Connect : Programmable, Wi-Fi-enabled floor heating thermostat works with popular smart home technologies such as Amazon Alexa® devices, Google Assistant TM virtual personal assistant, Nest Learning Thermostat®, and IFTTT web services. Thermo Touch : Seven-day programmable floor heating thermostat Thermo Basic : Non-programmable floor heating thermostat

: Available in three formats:

“After a successful launch in Canada, the nVent team is excited about its U.S. Mapeheat products launch,” said Marty Lee, nVent Vice President of Building and Infrastructure Solutions. “Both nVent and MAPEI have cultures that emphasize innovation, service and excellent warranty support. We are thrilled to be aligned with MAPEI for this product line, which will deliver great value to U.S. flooring channel distributors, installers and end-users. We look forward to delighting our mutual customers with the results of this alliance.”

“MAPEI takes pride in our commitment to continuously serve and support customers with the best quality and the most advanced and complete range of systems and services,” said Real Bourdage, MAPEI Corporation Strategic Marketing Director. “The launch of Mapeheat, in alliance with such an innovative and highly recognized manufacturer as nVent, is another step toward the further consolidation of our position as the leading brand and vendor of choice for the construction industry.”

About nVent NUHEAT Solutions

A broad assortment of innovative electric radiant floor heating solutions for tile, stone, laminate, engineered wood and luxury vinyl floors are offered under the nVent NUHEAT brand. NUHEAT premium floor heating products have been manufactured in Canada since 1989 and are a part of the nVent family of innovative electrical solutions.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, TRACER and NUHEAT are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates. Google and Nest and related marks are trademarks owned or licensed by Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. IFTTT and related marks are trademarks of IFTTT.

About MAPEI

Established in 1937, MAPEI Group is globally headquartered in Italy with 87 subsidiaries, including 81 plants in 35 countries. MAPEI is the world-leading manufacturer of mortars, grouts, adhesives and complementary products for installing all types of flooring and wall coverings. The company specializes in developing chemical products for every aspect of construction, from waterproofing and structural strengthening to concrete repairs and tunnel building.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 18 facilities collectively have a workforce of more than 1,700 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests five percent of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).