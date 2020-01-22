Keller Williams Expands in Latin America and Caribbean

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, is expanding further across Latin America with new master franchises in Honduras and Turks and Caicos.

“We have a strong foundation of agents supporting consumers on their home and commercial real estate buying, selling and leasing journeys across Latin America,” said William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams.

“And, we are excited to announce our remarkable new leaders in Honduras and the Turks and Caicos that match our values and have each set a powerful vision, understanding the immense opportunity we have in front of us,” said Soteroff.

Led by Regional Operating Principal Raul Martinez, the Keller Williams master franchise in Honduras is currently initializing operations. The master franchise in the Turks and Caicos is also in the midst of launching and is led by Regional Operating Principal Terry Meneley.

Keller William Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams, has awarded 15 master franchises across Latin America in countries including: Argentina; Belize; Bermuda; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Honduras; Jamaica; Mexico; Nicaragua; Panama; Puerto Rico; Trinidad and Tobago; and Turks and Caicos.

As of December 31, 2019, Keller Williams has 64 market centers and 3,217 agents across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Keller Williams Worldwide Momentum (production outside the U.S. and Canada in FY ’19)

Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) is home to more than 9,945 international agents and 226 market centers operating outside of the United States and Canada, as of December 31, 2019.

Agents closed 32,427 transactions in FY ’19, up 20.0% over FY ’18.

Agents closed $4.9 billion in sales volume, up 7.9% from FY ’18.

Agents took 89,669 new listings (new market inventory), up 23.3% over FY ’18.

Listings taken volume totaled $29.7 billion, up 28.1% over FY ’18.

Agents wrote 42,394 contracts (projected closings), up 32.7% over FY ’18.

Contracts written volume was $4.3 billion, up 13.2% over FY ’18.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW regions include: Argentina; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Morocco; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Trinidad and Tobago; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 offices and 185,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 “Most Innovative Company” in real estate. In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents’ buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwworldwide.com.