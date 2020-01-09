Windstream Wholesale Secures First National Provider Status at Virginia Beach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it is the first national service provider built into the Virginia Beach, Va., international subsea cable landing station, and is taking orders out of the new Globalinx Data Center.

“ Windstream Wholesale is capitalizing on the attractive, high-demand international port of entry into the U.S. from Virginia Beach, and Globalinx is pleased to have them on board in our carrier-neutral data center. This partnership is one that we value and look forward to growing,” said Greg Twitt, CEO and founder of Globalinx Data Centers LLC.

“ Since announcing Virginia Beach, we’ve received strong interest from carriers and content service providers for our high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity from this new access point,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “ From here, customers now have access to our multiple diverse routing options that will connect them to domestic and international destinations.”

Windstream Wholesale has secured a contract with anchor tenant Hurricane Electric for multiple 100G circuits connecting into the Globalinx location. The access point also provides another location for carrier, enterprise, and government customers needing metro and regional connectivity, as well as access to the subsea cables to Europe and South America.

“ The partnership that Windstream Wholesale is providing to Hurricane Electric is a key component to our global internet backbone – which helps connect our IP hubs in Ashburn and Atlanta to the subsea cables to Europe and South America. This connection provides us the ability to deliver diverse, low-latency connectivity of our IP Network throughout the world,” said Reid Fishler, director, Hurricane Electric.

This expansion follows Windstream Wholesale’s 2019 announcement of its strategic collaboration with Telxius to provide its customers with connections to and from U.S. locations as well as into Europe, South America and the Caribbean over the MAREA (Spain) and BRUSA (Brazil) subsea cables.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/.

In addition to Wavelengths, Ethernet Solutions and Dedicated Internet Access, Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions to wholesale and resale customers including SD-WAN Wholesale, proprietary OfficeSuite White Label and Cloud SIP and PRI that are collectively designed to help wholesale customers increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale.

