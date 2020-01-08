Global sanctions specialist Dr. Justine Walker joins ACAMS leadership team

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) will further amplify its global sanctions outreach work with the appointment of seasoned sanctions and financial integrity executive Dr. Justine Walker as Head of Global Sanctions and Risk, a newly created position at the organization. Dr. Walker was previously the Director of Sanctions Policy at UK Finance; her role at ACAMS is effective January 8, 2020.

The appointment comes soon after the launch of a global sanctions certification – Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) – ACAMS’ first new exam-based certification since the industry gold-standard CAMS was launched 16 years ago.

ACAMS will leverage Walker’s considerable knowledge and international reputation as a global specialist in economic sanctions to lead and inspire critical industry and public-sector relationships, including engagement with key international bodies and think tanks. ACAMS currently has more than 75,000 members present in more than 175 countries.

“Justine joins ACAMS at an inflection point as global sanctions programs and regimes demand a heightened awareness and focus on new policies and geopolitical challenges,” said Rohit Sharma, CAMS, president and managing director of ACAMS. “As a leading subject matter specialist on global sanctions implementation, she brings tremendous value and expertise to our global community of anti-financial crime professionals and will help forge strong public-private partnerships that have the ability to shape the industry.”

The former chair of the European Banking Federation Sanctions Expert Group, a position she held from 2015 until December 2019, Walker has held specialist policy positions in the United Kingdom at the Financial Services Authority and the Treasury’s Counter Terrorist and Proliferation Financing Branch. She has further acted as an International Monetary Fund advisor on the Nigerian anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing capacity building program. Formerly based in Central Asia with the United Nations, she has also worked on programs surrounding weapons and drug trafficking, corruption and terrorist financing, and has served as a national expert on the financing of weapons of mass destruction matters. Walker was nominated for the ‘Outstanding Female Professional’ category of the Tackling Economic Crime Awards 2019.

Walker holds a Ph.D. from the University of St. Andrews and an M.Sc. from the University of Edinburgh.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commences in January 2020 and study materials are available from October 2019. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.