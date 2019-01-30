MXC Brings Smart City IoT Standard to South Korea

MXC becomes the first to provide integrated blockchain solution to South Korea

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berlin-based blockchain non-profit MXC announced the 2019 launch of their Smart City IoT Standard, the MXProtocol, in South Korea in cooperation with Enlink. With this partnership, MXProtocol will be added to the environmental monitoring, power management, and disaster detection hardware developed by Enlink.

“This is a huge opportunity for South Koreans to participate in environmental monitoring and disaster management,” said MXC CEO and co-founder Sheen Xin Hu. “By integrating MXProtocol in these solutions, companies, and individuals can deploy it knowing that they are helping their communities while collecting valuable data that can be shared and traded through the MXC inter-chain data market.”

South Korea is a dynamic and powerful market for cryptocurrency solutions. This partnership marks MXC’s first step into this market, with a clear focus on giving blockchain a true purpose within the IoT word.

“MXC is breaking ground in improving the reliability of wireless data transmissions while encouraging the collection of data,” said Dawin Lim, CEO at Enlink. “We are happy to partner with them to ensure timely and accurate natural disaster detection in South Korea.”

Enlink will add MXProtocol to their insect traps, semiconductor line monitoring system, fine dust signal system, and earthquake detection system.

MXProtocol improves the efficiency of wireless data solutions and encourages the collaboration and sharing of the collected data. Devices enabled with the MXProtocol will be able to list the data they collect in the inter-chain data market.

ENLINK was established in 2013 with the aim of developing and distributing valuable products in the world by combining analog and digital technologies. Current products are focused on earthquake detection and monitoring environmental patterns.

The MXC Foundation is a purpose-built non-profit with the mission to inspire fast, efficient, decentralized data exchanges using LPWAN and Blockchain technology. The MXC team believes that MXC paired with LPWAN is the next step in the fourth industrial revolution, creating a Smart City Standard for the Future of IoT.