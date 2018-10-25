Nickelodeon’s Iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rise up on Brand-New Multi-Level Float Debuting at the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a reimagined take on the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, will roll into the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on a brand-new float inspired by the bold and dramatic aesthetic of the 2D-animated series. The multi-tiered float will give fans a look at the world famous fighting foursome’s underground lair and will bring the series’ New York City streets to life for more than 3.5 million spectators lining the route and more than 50 million viewers nationwide.

From their underground lair to the streets of New York City, Nickelodeon’s Heroes in a Half-Shell will take fans on a wild ride down 34th street on a one-of-a-kind float, featuring an insider’s look at the Turtles in their natural habitat, punctuated by an array of lighting and fog special effects.

“Adding incredible excitement to the Macy’s Parade since 2012, we are thrilled to once again partner with Nickelodeon for an all new, totally reimagined Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Float,” said Jordan Dabby, vice-president partnership marketing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Helping to keep the Parade and New York safe from the evil Foot Clan, the Turtles are sure to captivate millions of spectators live on the street and on television as they ride through Manhattan on board this exciting stage.”

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic Turtles anthology, has resonated with fans both old and new,” said Charlotte Castillo, Senior Vice President, Global Franchise Planning, Nickelodeon Group. “As families gather for the annual tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this spectacular float will take viewers on an epic joy ride and immerse them in the action-packed adventure of the brand-new series.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature three fan-favorite returning Nickelodeon elements: SpongeBob SquarePants square-shaped giant balloon will bring a burst of holiday-themed optimism to fans across the country; PAW Patrol’s Chase character balloon will show the citizens of New York City that “no job is too big, no pup is too small;” and the Shimmer and Shine float will transport spectators to the whimsical world of Zahramay Falls with twin genies-in-training Shimmer and Shine.

The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC-TV, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 from 9:00 AM – Noon; in all time zones.

Nickelodeon’s reimagined, 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered last month and ranked as the number-one show with kids in its time period during its first two weeks on the air. The new series follows the Turtles on all-new adventures as they master new powers, encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations. Ranging from mystics, mutants and madmen, new creatures and villains emerge to take on Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey in battles across New York City. From the tallest skyscraper to the dankest sewer drain, the brothers learn to work together and navigate the perils of New York City and the hidden realms below in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles airs regularly on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

