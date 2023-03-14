National Association of Home Builders Names The NRP Group 2022 Development Firm of the Year

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, as the 2022 Development Firm of the Year at its annual Pillars of the Industry Awards ceremony.

The NAHB Pillar Awards honor the most innovative development companies and projects in the multifamily real estate sector. They are regarded as one of the most prestigious and coveted multifamily recognitions of their kind.

“I’m honored to accept this esteemed award on behalf of The NRP Group,” said J. David Heller, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of The NRP Group. “I’m grateful to NAHB for recognizing NRP’s commitment to excellence and focus on our mission of creating exceptional rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of everyone at NRP. I extend heartfelt appreciation to our entire team of A+ players, our public and private partners, our investors, and all NRP stakeholders that make our work possible.”

This recent recognition is the latest of several past Pillar Awards for NRP, which cumulatively highlight the company’s long track record of commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation in the multifamily industry. The NRP Group was recognized in 2020 as Builder of the Year, and has previously won Development Firm of the Year in 2009, 2012, and 2014. Individual NRP communities have also been recognized.

ABOUT THE NRP GROUP

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group is consistently ranked in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.” The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market rate housing at national scale. Based on its nearly 30-years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.