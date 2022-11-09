Cherre Announces Partnership with Clear Capital, Expanding Access to Market and Property Information for Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherre, the leading data integration and insights platform, today announced a new partnership with Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company. The partnership will allow Cherre customers to leverage Clear Capital’s expansive property analytics alongside other internal systems and application data, enabling customers to conduct more accurate modeling and better risk assessments, and identify investment opportunities more efficiently and at a lower cost.

As market demand for property investment continues, the need for timely, accurate, ready-to-use property information has become even more pronounced. By partnering, mutual customers will have seamless access to Clear Capital's complete set of property information and analytics, including insights from a wide range of residential properties and 93% of all listings in the U.S., updated daily. Additionally, Clear Capital opens the door to insights on properties that are often unattainable, thus removing the barrier to transaction information in non-disclosure states.

Erlind Dine, head of data partnerships at Cherre, said Clear Capital’s hard-to-source property insights will help provide additional value to Cherre customers. “By combining Clear Capital’s comprehensive property analytics with data sources within Cherre, we’re able to make the most up to date, extensive datasets available to our customers.”

“Both Clear Capital and Cherre are devoted to granting our customers the highest-quality analytics,” said James Marshall, director of real estate analytics products at Clear Capital. “By providing seamless integration between various platforms, customers are guaranteed accurate and robust underwriting tools that drive smarter, data-driven decisions for acquisitions and property management."

Clear Capital's data engineering and machine learning capabilities lead the valuation space, with unique approaches to sourcing, aggregating, and analyzing U.S. residential real estate to provide insight on property value with accompanying contextual data.

Cherre specializes in the ingestion, standardization, resolution, integration, and delivery of real estate data from internal, third party, and public data sources. Cherre’s growing Connections Marketplace allows customers to seamlessly connect new data sets, providing a holistic portfolio view contextualized and benchmarked against market-wide intelligence. For more information, visit cherre.com.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. They connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence – wherever it leads, whatever it takes® – is embodied by our team members across four brands (Clear Capital, Clario, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.