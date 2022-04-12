General Assembly Pizza Now Available at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “GA Pizza”) (TSXV: GA), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand dedicated to making delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, today announces that its par-baked, leavened frozen pizzas are now available at Whole Foods Market stores in Ontario.

Four popular GA Pizza SKUs—including meat-free and plant-based options—are now stocking the freezers of select Whole Foods Market stores.

“GA Pizza is bringing Whole Foods Market shoppers a high-quality frozen pizza option with phenomenal taste,” said Grant Daisley, Senior Local Forager for Whole Foods Market’s British Columbia and Ontario stores. “We’re excited to introduce this product to our Ontario customers and for them to begin discovering GA Pizza’s offerings in our frozen aisles.”

“GA Pizza’s launch in Whole Foods Market stores is a significant milestone for us,” said Ali Khan Lalani, Founder and CEO of GA Pizza. “As we’ve grown our presence in retail stores, we’ve been careful to work with brands that are committed to quality, freshness, and flavour. Few banners exemplify that like Whole Foods Market.”

The addition of Ontario Whole Foods Market stores is a marquee addition to GA Pizza’s growing wholesale channel. Since the start of 2022, the number of retail doors carrying the Company’s frozen pizzas has more than doubled to 260. In the first quarter alone, the Company began supplying 59 full-service Sobeys stores in Ontario and 53 midsized local retail doors in Western Canada, as well as the industry-leading Voilà by Sobeys home-delivery platform. With distribution via UNFI Canada and support from Propel Natural Brands, GA Pizza is on track to reach 400 grocery stores by the end of 2022.

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information.

Visit invest.gapizza.com or gapizza.com for more information.

