Virgin Media O2 Partners with VMware to Complete 5G Roll-out Across UK and EU

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Media O2 UK has selected VMware to help modernise its network and enable the continued success of its 5G rollout. The company will leverage VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure to rapidly design, build, test and implement virtualised network functions, boosting innovation across its network and the delivery of new services. The collaboration has underpinned the deployment of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network over the past 16 months.

VMware’s Telco Cloud Infrastructure delivers a single horizontal platform enabling Virgin Media O2 to simplify, scale, and better protect its core cloud networks. Operating a reliable, agile network that can be efficiently upgraded to maintain quality of coverage is fundamental to the success of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network – particularly in highly regulated and competitive markets.

Virgin Media O2 will also leverage VMware Tanzu for Telco's Kubernetes cluster capabilities to build Containers as a Service (CaaS) proficiency. This will support the next generation of containerised network functions and enable Virgin Media O2 to maintain and expand the network’s ability to support multi-vendor solutions. Being able to onboard functions and interoperate between different vendors is essential in rapid deployment. VMware’s common platform enables Virgin Media O2 to add these incrementally.

“As the rollout of 5G networks comes close to completion, service providers need to be able to modernise their network infrastructure quickly, simply, and economically. The best way to do this is through a single platform that can automate and streamline delivery of multi-vendor network functions,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. “Through its work with VMware, Virgin Media O2 is able to deploy a network infrastructure that enables the successful roll out of its 5G services without limitations, by harnessing the agility, flexibility, and consistency of a common platform.”

Chris Buggie, Director of Infrastructure & Cloud Engineering & Delivery, Virgin Media O2, said, “Virtualising and modernising our network is essential if we are to cement our position as the leading telco provider across UK and EU and we are delighted to partner with VMware to achieve this. By utilising a consistent, NFV- and cloud-native platform for onboarding and managing our workloads and network functions, we are able reinvest into the network and our customers with a service we can be proud of.”

