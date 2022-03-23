HealthPrize and TisBest Philanthropy Partner to Improve Health Outcomes by Giving the Gift of Good

NORWALK, Conn. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthPrize, a digital health pioneer in the use of behavioral economics and gamification to motivate health behavior change, and TisBest Philanthropy, a charity gift card organization, today announced their partnership to improve health outcomes for people with chronic diseases by motivating them to give the gift of good. Members in participating programs will now be able to exchange points earned for healthy activities for donations to any of TisBest’s network of more than 1.8 million non-profit organizations that span a variety of categories such as health and wellness, children and youth, and disaster and global relief.

Pharmaceutical companies, health plans, employers and providers that implement HealthPrize programs enable participants to earn points for engaging with educational content, activities, and motivational features that inspire them to better self-manage their care, resulting in greater health literacy, improved medication adherence, and reduced cost of care. Earned points are then redeemed in one of three ways offered through programs, including e-gift cards from retailers that target social determinants of health, a curated set of health-related products, or newly added donations to any of TisBest’s network of non-profit organizations.

“Giving program members the ability to correlate taking better care of their health with donations to a charity organization that they select themselves is a powerful motivating force,” said John Monahan, Chief Executive Officer of HealthPrize. “The integration of TisBest’s robust choice of charities into our programs is at the foundation of our purpose at HealthPrize: to help people with chronic conditions live their healthiest lives, and in turn, they can now give back and support the organizations they care about most.”

TisBest charity gift cards allow recipients to experience the power of giving by donating the card’s value to charities of their choice. The organization has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals make the world a better place through gifting, resulting in over $51 million in donations to charity. “We’re dedicated to connecting people to causes they care about through non-material gifts,” said Simeon Cathey, managing director, TisBest. “Our partnership with HealthPrize provides a bonus by contributing to improved health outcomes in people facing lifelong chronic conditions. It’s a win-win.”

About HealthPrize

Backed by science and built for engagement, HealthPrize combines behavioral economics, education and gamification to create an enjoyable digital health experience proven to inspire health outcomes that last. Our program members – people with one or more chronic disease – engage daily with brief and fun education, activities and motivational features that enable them to adopt simple strategies to self-manage their care and win the best prize of all – their health! For more information, visit www.healthprize.com.

About TisBest

TisBest Philanthropy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging others to give gifts of good, rather than gifts of stuff. TisBest created charity gift cards to do just that. TisBest Charity Gift Cards work like conventional gift cards, with one meaningful exception: the recipient "spends" the card by choosing which charity to support with the funds. Since its founding in 2007, TisBest has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals make the world a better place through gifting, resulting in over $51 million in donations to charity. The charity gift cards are customizable and come in any amount between $10-$5,000. Purchasers can choose to send a biodegradable plastic card by mail, print a card at home, or send an e-card directly to their gift recipients. For more information, visit www.tisbest.org.