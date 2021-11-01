REV Fire Group receives order from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department for an E-ONE Vector, North America's First Fully Electric Fire Truck.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department purchases an E-ONE Vector, North America's First Fully Electric Fire Truck. The customizable Vector has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration which allows four hose lines to be in use for four hours on a single charge. Additional features include a superior battery storage solution offering a safer, lower center of gravity and regenerative braking. (Photo: Business Wire)

OCALA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REV Fire Group, comprised of REV Group, Inc. companies E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™, announces an all-electric E-ONE® Vector™ fire truck will be built for Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, AZ.

REV Fire Group first announced the introduction of its all-electric fire truck, now named Vector, in August, and Mesa is the first confirmed order announcement. The customizable Vector has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration which allows four hose lines to be in use for four hours on a single charge. Additional features include a superior battery storage solution offering a safer, lower center of gravity and regenerative braking.

“In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group. “We are excited to partner with Mesa in protecting both their community and the environment and look forward to delivering the first of these revolutionary EV fire trucks. The Vector is well equipped to serve the needs of Mesa firefighters and customizable for department needs across the country.”

This rig supports the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. “I’m an advocate for electric vehicles — it’s a better technology and this is one of many steps we can take to bring us closer to our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Mayor John Giles. “We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in City operations.”

H&E Equipment, an E-ONE authorized dealer, is coordinating the Mesa order and delivery is expected in 2022. The Vector is available for preorders through any E-ONE, KME®, Ferrara™ or Spartan Emergency Response® dealer sales representative.

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG