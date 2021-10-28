Second Spectrum and Genius Sports Expand Partnerships with Danish Soccer to Include Live Data Tracking & Analytics

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Danish League, the governing body of the premier competitions in Danish soccer, has expanded its partnerships with data technology leaders Second Spectrum (“2S”) and Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) to deliver cutting-edge data tracking and analytics solutions.

Beginning with the ongoing 2021/22 season, 2S and Genius Sports will install optical tracking systems across the 1st Tier 3F SUPERLIGA. Through advanced computer vision and machine learning capabilities, Danish soccer will be able to identify and provide the precise coordinates of every player and the ball, 25 times a second.

Danish soccer fans will be also be provided with transformative new statistics including a player’s speeds, acceleration, deceleration, shot velocity, pass probability and expected goals. These insights will be made available across multiple platforms including 10 augmented matches per year, combining tracking data, visualizations, augmented reality and customizable graphics to deliver truly immersive fan experiences.

3F SUPERLIGA club coaches and staff will also use the new software to scout and track player performance. 2S’ post-match panoramic and tactical videos will facilitate new levels of analysis alongside specialist fitness software to assist player recovery and prevent injuries.

Exploratory research is being done to secure 2S data tracking in Danish soccer’s second-tier NordicBetLIGA, from the beginning of 2022.

In May 2021, Second Spectrum was acquired by Genius Sports, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Since 2017, Genius Sports has held the non-exclusive rights to capture, distribute and commercialize official data from the Danish Superliga and 1st Division with its global network of sportsbook partners as part of major agreement with the European Leagues.

“This partnership with Second Spectrum will equip Danish football with proven data tracking and broadcast augmentation solutions,” said Claus Thomsen, CEO of the Danish League. “These solutions will be pivotal to us accessing new levels of data-driven insight to enhance our storytelling for Danish football fans.”

"We are excited to partner with Danish soccer and bring our cutting-edge technology to coaches, players and fans alike," said Rajiv Maheswaran, President of Second Spectrum. "Our tracking, software and augmentation products will transform both performance analysis and fan engagement, bringing next-generation experiences across the ecosystem of Danish soccer."

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Second Spectrum

Second Spectrum is the world leader in building machines that understand sports. We are the Official Tracking and Analytics Provider of the Premier League and Major League Soccer and the Official Optical Tracking Provider of the NBA. In addition, we partner with elite soccer and basketball clubs, leagues, federations and media organizations around the world, to create tools that help teams save time and discover new insights by making data and video easily accessible and actionable.

We help content distributors automatically create augmented video and interactive, personalised, OTT experiences and we are at the forefront of computer vision, machine learning, big data, augmented reality, and product design. Second Spectrum works with clients around the globe and was acquired by Genius Sports in May 2021.