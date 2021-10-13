Kava Labs Partners With Akash Network to Provide Decentralized Hosting for The Kava Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kava Labs™, an open-source and non-custodial developer of financial products and services for decentralized finance (DeFi), announces Akash Network as its preferred distributed cloud provider for the Kava Ecosystem.

Akash Network has been selected by Kava Labs as the next recipient of Kava Ignition funding to further decentralize the Kava Ecosystem. As the preferred distributed cloud hosting solution for the ecosystem, Akash will provide hosting and compute power for decentralized, censorship-resistant frontend applications of protocols built on the Kava Platform.

“The Kava Ecosystem is all about creating the most secure and scalable decentralized platform for DeFi,” said Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs. “As our preferred cloud provider, Akash Network will empower developers to bring that decentralization all the way through to the frontend of their applications.”

The partnership between Kava Labs and Akash Network will initially focus on delivering decentralized versions of existing frontend applications, including the Kava App and a decentralized Kava Ecosystem analytics dashboard.

“We’re proud to provide a decentralized solution for cloud compute to Kava Labs and its ecosystem,” said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. “Hosting the decentralized version of the Kava App along with their analytics dashboard is one step closer to a truly decentralized Internet.”

Akash will also provide upcoming Kava Ecosystem projects with compute credits in the form of the Akash Token ($AKT), Akash Network’s utility token, to support the hosting of decentralized frontends. The long-term goal of the partnership is to implement decentralized frontend applications for every piece of the Kava Ecosystem.

About Kava Labs

Kava Labs is the primary development team of the Kava Platform, which connects the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, ecosystems, and financial applications. The mission of Kava Labs is to create a secure, scalable home for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) through a combination of powerful Layer-1 architecture, institutional-grade security, and user experience-driven design.

About Akash Network

Akash Network, the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud, accelerates deployment, scale, efficiency, and price performance for high-growth industries like blockchain and machine learning/AI. The "Airbnb for Cloud Compute," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution by allowing anyone to lease cloud computing resources. For more information visit: https://akash.network/.

To learn more about the Kava Ecosystem, please visit: https://bit.ly/Kava_Ecosystem

To register your project, please visit: https://www.kava.io/ecosystem