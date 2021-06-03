Global Payments and Banco Carrefour Sign New Multi-Year Payments Agreement

CAMPINAS, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that TSYS, its Issuer Solutions business, has signed a multi-year agreement with Banco Carrefour in Brazil. Banco Carrefour is the financial services arm of Carrefour Brasil, the country’s leading supercenter retail chain.

TSYS will provide a range of processing and support services for Banco Carrefour’s credit card and digital accounts, as well as handle their on-us acquiring transactions.

“Our longstanding partnership with TSYS has enabled the delivery of numerous projects — including the successful launch of our digital accounts program in 2020 — that have contributed to the expansion of our payments portfolio. Whether with new financial products, daily discounts or differentiated options for installment purchases, together we have transformed our operation by creating flexible, safe and innovative solutions for our entire payment chain,” said Aydes Marques, Chief Technical Officer, Banco Carrefour.

“Our partnership with Banco Carrefour highlights the strength and durability of our worldwide customer relationships and our ability to provide innovation that delivers,” said Ross Stewart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Latin America, TSYS. “We look forward to continuing to help Banco Carrefour accelerate their digital payment offerings, creating best-in-class experiences for their cardholders, in support of our overall growth initiatives across Latin America.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Banco Carrefour

Banco Carrefour, part of Carrefour Brazil Group, is the only bank owned by a retailer in the country and one of the largest credit card issuers within the Brazilian market. In addition to the Carrefour and Atacadão Cards, the institution has a diverse portfolio of financial products, including loans, insurance and other products. There are more than 700 employees working for the bank and more than 3 thousand service and sales professionals who are part of the financial institution.

About Carrefour Brazil

Carrefour Brazil operates 489 stores in Brazil, including 100 hypermarket stores under the Carrefour banner, 53 supermarket stores under the Carrefour Bairro and Market banners, 130 proximity stores under the Carrefour Express banner, 206 Cash & Carry stores under the Atacadão banner, as well as 125 pharmacies and 77 gas stations. In 2020, Carrefour Brazil generated gross sales of R$ 74.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 5.6 billion.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.