InVeris Training Solutions Delivers Advanced Mobile Training Capability to Australian Defence Force

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems and services for domestic and international military and law enforcement, has successfully passed on-site acceptance testing for 14 Mobile Weapon Training Simulation Systems (MWTSS) and an additional 73 EF88 weapon simulators for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The MWTSS has the same capability as the fixed WTSS, but in a single (4.2m x 2.4m) screen mobile configuration that will be deployed to remote locations around Australia, overseas and on Royal Australian Navy (RAN) fleet units. An additional four MWTSS have been ordered and the currently fielded trial system will be refurbished to the current build standard then returned for use, providing an initial tranche of 19 systems.

The MWTSS will be provided in multiple configurations designed to cater for the needs of those units and regions receiving the capability. Every system will have purpose-designed Trimcast™ cases for air compressor, air cylinders, binoculars and ancillaries. Operational units and RAN will receive the EF88 weapon simulator, also in Trimcast cases, with other systems being delivered with F88 weapon simulators in the interim. Units deploying overseas or on fleet units will have a complete spare parts kit to cater for any maintenance issues whilst deployed.

The MWTSS replaces the Portable WTSS which commenced trials in 2006 and entered service as an interim solution in 2014. MWTSS will be supported under the WTSS service support contract by InVeris, with instructor courses being conducted from June 2021, commencing at HMAS Penguin.

“MWTSS provides the highest levels of realism for marksmanship, judgmental, collective and call-for-fire training,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for InVeris Training Solutions. “These mobile systems will provide world-class firearms and tactical training capability anywhere the ADF is deployed.”

“InVeris has been a proud supplier of WTSS capability to the ADF since 1999,” said Kevin McNaughton, managing director, InVeris Training Solutions Pty Ltd. “We remain a committed partner supporting the operational readiness of Australia’s soldiers, sailors and airmen with advanced simulation and training systems.”

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared and ready to serve — Because Seconds Matter™. With a portfolio of technology-enabled training solutions, and a team of 400 employees driven to innovate, InVeris Training Solutions is the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.