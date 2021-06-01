ATMIA Certifies World’s First Next Gen ATM Product

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATMIA has certified the world’s first Next Gen ATM product, following a multi-year global project, involving over 400 companies in 56 countries, to create a new global API App model for ATMs.

“This is a milestone in the actual reinvention of the ATM to integrate ATMs into the mobile-digital world and to set up a new wave of innovation and investment in our industry through this dynamic ecosystem,” commented Mike Lee, CEO of ATMIA, President of the ATM Security Association and Chairperson of the Consortium for Next Gen ATMs.

KLEAR Technologies, Inc., founded in 2013, and headquartered in Las Vegas, has become the first company in the world to attain official Next Gen ATM certification. The certification was awarded for its patented product, SecurPair, which provides for secure authentication of financial transactions by validating device-to-terminal pairing, for example, in cardless ATM transactions, using a QR code. ATM vendors can deploy downloadable software to accommodate acquiring of the transactions, while issuers will have a software development kit (SDK) to add to their mobile app to affect the authentication.

ABOUT ATMIA – Founded in 1997, ATMIA is the leading non-profit trade association representing the entire global ATM industry. ATMIA serves more than 12,000 members from over 650 participating companies in 66 countries spanning the whole ATM ecosphere, including financial institutions, independent ATM deployers, equipment manufacturers, processors and a plethora of ATM service and value-added solution providers. ATMIA provides education, advocacy and connections to help its members keep abreast of industry news and developments; increase knowledge and professionalism; improve operational efficiencies; understand and influence regulatory processes; participate in the local, regional and global ATM community; and forge new relationships to advance their businesses.

About KLEAR Technologies, Inc. - Founded in 2013, it is the parent company and creator of SecurPair. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, the KLEAR mission is to design and implement secure technology with its goal to eliminate fraud in a sustainable yet straightforward manner that satisfies and enables the future and migratory payment patterns and needs of consumers. Our Motto: Securing the future, one authentication at a time.