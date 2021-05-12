Lakeview Community Partners Limited Launches Latest Phase of Public Art Collaboration With Artscape, With More Than $250,000 in Paid Work Opportunities for Local Artists

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL), the developers behind Lakeview Village, a vibrant 177-acre mixed-use community coming to Mississauga's waterfront, today announced the launch of its exciting next phase of collaboration with Artscape to commission a new series of public art set to animate the development site and its future Discovery Centre in 2021 and beyond. This latest initiative will create over $250,000 in paid work opportunities for artists in the region.

This program builds on the initial phase of the LCPL-Artscape partnership, first launched in 2020, which provided paid work opportunities for 19 talented GTA artists who created a dynamic series of artistic works for the Lakeview Village site. The completed pieces encompassed over 1,600 linear feet of artistic works on the construction hoarding of the future Discovery Centre, and an interactive sculpture.

The combined 2020-2021 program investment now totals over $350,000 toward creating work opportunities for the region’s artist community during the pandemic. The newest phase of the artist-led program is a continuation of LCPL’s vision to transform Mississauga’s waterfront through placemaking and to redefine the way the community engages and connects with art, establishing a true sense of place at the Lakeview Village site located on the shores of Lake Ontario. This scale of partnership and exhibition of public art during the construction phase of a major mixed-use development is unprecedented in the region.

“We are strong believers in the power and significance of public art and its profound ability to enhance the built form, everyday environment, and quality of life,” said Brian Sutherland, Vice President of Development, Argo Development Corporation, and development lead for Lakeview Village. “The integration of arts and culture is a central component of our vision for Lakeview Village to create a true, vibrant sense of place that will radiate from the community. Engaging local artists in the process is something we have worked extremely hard to prioritize throughout the construction phase and will continue to do so in the future.”

“Artscape Atelier is thrilled to be the arts and culture partner at Lakeview Village, and for all of the opportunities this will create for artists to animate and bring the site to life throughout the project’s development cycle over the next decade,” said Grace Lee Reynolds, CEO of Artscape. “During Phase 1 in 2020, Artscape Atelier commissioned 19 artists to create murals on hoarding, an Indigenous poem and a large-scale sculpture with interactive lighting within the sunflower field.”

“For Phase 2 in 2021, we will have further paid opportunities in many different fields of work. Mentorship is a key component in this phase, to align with our vision of expanding the landscape for public art and to create opportunities for emerging artists to expand their knowledge, skills and experience within the realm of public art,” continued Reynolds.

The Discovery Centre Sculpture Project

The first commissioned artwork for the Phase 2 program will be the Discovery Centre Sculpture Project, creating an impactful destination and serving as a landmark on the site. The sculpture will be situated on the grounds of the future Lakeview Village Discovery Centre, currently under construction and slated to open later this year. The Discovery Centre will be an immersive and interactive community hub used for activations and programming, art and educational exhibitions, and food, culture and music experiences, and will be a primary home for community engagement throughout the Lakeview Village project build-out. It will also act as the future sales and education centre for the development and its many facets.

LCPL and Artscape are thrilled to announce that art collective Studio F Minus has been selected for the sculpture project. Studio F Minus is composed of artists Mitchell F. Chan, Brad Hindson, and Michael Simon in collaboration with a network of world-class engineers, fabricators, and technologists who create large-scale art projects for broad public audiences. The team brings over 15 years of experience creating dynamic public art founded on the core principles of considering the public experience and capturing public values.

Studio F Minus’ artistic creation will set out to explore the powerful relationship between humans and the natural world, integrating themes such as transformation and connection, inspired by lakeside elements such as wind and water. Their sculpture, entitled Composition for Wind, will be developed over the next several months and is set to be a landmark and contemplative piece that captures imaginations and draws eyes upwards and outward to Lake Ontario. Similar in nature to the artist-based hoarding initiative launched in 2020, the completed sculpture will allow the community to again connect with art, the site and its relationship to the waterfront.

The hoarding art will also be repurposed later this year to create an animated art walk surrounding the future Discovery Centre, taking visitors through the Lakeview Village sunflower field, and to the new sculpture as a pinnacle moment, all in a safe outdoor environment.

Mentorship Program

An exciting new aspect of this year’s LCPL-Artscape collaboration also includes a hands-on four-month paid mentorship program for emerging artists in the sculptural field to learn how to develop and take part in a large-scale public art execution. Local artists Soon Cho and Alex Anagnostou have been selected as mentees to work closely alongside Studio F Minus throughout the sculpture development process.

The LCPL and Artscape teams will be announcing further commissioned works and program elements throughout the coming months.

The LCPL-Artscape collaboration demonstrates the powerful and growing relationship between the real estate development and arts and culture sectors, serving as a testament to the value public art and its integration within the urban design process can bring to communities, such as cultural and economic vitality and a shared sense of belonging. LCPL will continue to transform the development site into a canvas for artistic expression as part of its commitment to the arts, and to establish a sense of place and community identity that fosters pride and enhances quality of life for residents and visitors.

Lakeview Village will be Canada’s most transformative mixed-used waterfront community, bringing new life to Mississauga and connecting residents to this portion of Lake Ontario for the first time in decades. The development of this new community will be a catalyst for economic investment and growth in the region. The 177-acre project will combine diverse high-quality housing options, with office space, retail and restaurants as well as an extensive parks system, a revitalized pier and cultural and recreational amenities – all connected to transit, a network of pathways and trails, and the nearby 64-acre Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area, creating an unparalleled experience and all-season destination on Mississauga’s waterfront.

More information on the program and artists can be found at the Art of Placemaking hub [here]. Multimedia assets including videos, photos and Lakeview Village project renderings are available [here].

About Lakeview Community Partners Limited

Lakeview Community Partners Limited is a partnership of community builders that includes TACC Construction Limited, Greenpark Group, CCI Development Group, Branthaven and Argo Development Corporation. The partnership represents an unprecedented collaboration dedicated to transforming Mississauga’s waterfront through the development of Lakeview Village, a sustainable mixed-use community and all-season destination on the former site of the Lakeview Generating Station, a decommissioned coal-fired power plant. This transformative 177-acre revitalization project will revolutionize the way people live, visit and experience the waterfront through its thoughtful design and curated collection of housing, retail, office and recreational programming. For more information, visit www.mylakeviewvillage.com.

About Artscape

Artscape is a not-for-profit organization that makes space for creativity and transforms communities. Artscape’s projects, programs and services are designed to help creatives thrive while enhancing the communities around them to become more vibrant, inclusive and resilient. Artscape is best known for its work as the developer/operator of a growing portfolio of 14 unique cultural facilities in Toronto—including community cultural hubs; multi-purpose creative spaces; artist live/work studio spaces; and 44 performance, exhibition and event spaces. Artscape’s work is accomplished through a range of social enterprises focusing on: real estate development; affordable housing and property management; performance and event facility management; makerspace management; entrepreneurship development; community animation and youth empowerment programming; as well as knowledge transfer, research and consulting services. Learn more at artscape.ca.