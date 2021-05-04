Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Receives Elite Cyber Verify AAA Risk Assurance Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Design & Integration LLC (“CDI” or “the Company”) today announced that it has received the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers. Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers.

Cyber Verify is based on the Unified Certification StandardTM (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.

"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award CDI with the ‘AAA’ rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer.” said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. “Today, less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing CDI in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide.”

Cyber Verify Rating System

The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company’s service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.

Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:

AAA - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review

AA - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices on a particular day

A - evaluates the provider’s cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.

Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.

“CDI remains focused on the critical issue of cloud security and ensuring that our clients realize every possible benefit from using cloud technologies,” stated John Carter, president of managed services at CDI. “This Elite Cyber Verify AAA Risk Assurance Rating will assure our clients that we are keeping their cloud-based data protected against outside threats.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston and Virginia. The firm has been recognized as one of the top technology providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has a robust and global reach of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com/