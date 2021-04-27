The Alkaline Water Company Adds Premier Co-Packer Creekside Springs to Meet Increased Demand in Midwest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract packaging agreement with Creekside Springs, LLC of Ambridge, PA, to produce Alkaline88® bottled water products for the region.

“This move is important as our retail sales continue to increase. With the addition of major retailers and anticipated SKU expansion in up to 16,000 current retail locations, it is critical to stay ahead of consumer demand for Alkaline88®,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Creekside Springs is a great operator. Their western Pennsylvania plant will service our growing Midwest and Northeastern customer-base, which includes Meijer’s 240 recently added stores and the expansion of our one-gallon and one-liter bottles into thousands of CVS drugstores throughout the region. Creekside Springs will use some of our latest technological innovations, which should allow them to become a major producer for us. We project this plant is capable of producing up to $30 million of wholesale per year,” concluded Mr. Wright.

“We’re excited to be part of the growth strategy of Alkaline88® and we are pleased to support the continued expansion of Alkaline88® into the Midwest and Northeastern USA,” says Creekside Springs’ Managing Partner, James Sas.

Alkaline88® is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the company is dedicated to purity, quality, and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88® ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust — water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

About Creekside Springs, LLC:

Located near Pittsburgh, PA, Creekside Springs, LLC has become a new production partner within the Alkaline88 distribution network. Creekside Springs is a vertically integrated manufacturer of private label purified, distilled, spring and enhanced waters. Creekside currently operates two bottling facilities, both of which have been completely renovated with over $3.5 million dollars in bottling, blow-molding, and state-of-the art filtration equipment. Creekside Springs, LLC is pleased to support the continued expansion of Alkaline88® into the northeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. and excited as to the opportunity to support the continuing growth of Alkaline88.

