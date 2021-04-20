Get Real Health Joins the CommonTrust Network, Enabling Trusted Health Data for Global Travel

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, and The Commons Project Foundation, today announced that Get Real Health is the latest member to join the CommonTrust Network, a global network of public and private stakeholders committed to empowering individuals with digital access to their health information in an open, interoperable and verifiable manner.

As countries seek to relax border restrictions, quarantines and lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they need a more reliable, trustworthy, and efficient way to validate the health status of incoming travelers. Even with low passenger volumes, airports around the world have been plagued with long lines as airline staff and border guards scrutinize easily forged paper-based test and vaccination certificates. Health pass apps and QR codes can help, but only if the test results or vaccination records they contain are verifiable and come from trusted sources.

The Commons Project Foundation and the World Economic Forum launched the CommonTrust Network in collaboration with a broad, voluntary network of public and private stakeholders to help ensure that only verifiable lab results and vaccination records from trusted sources are presented for the purposes of cross-border travel and commerce. The CommonTrust Network serves as a global registry of trusted laboratory, vaccination, and health record data sources, operated on a not-for-profit basis as an open, shared service for the common good.

This new alliance expands the COVID-19 offerings available to Get Real Health clients as the company’s platform acts as a secure data bridge to satisfy the burgeoning need for portable, certified lab and vaccine records.

“The rapid pace of vaccinations, combined with individuals’ desire to become mobile again, has created a need for verified, personal COVID-19 testing and vaccination results as a necessary public health measure,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “We are honored to play a part in putting this vital data in the hands of citizens whenever and wherever they need it.”

The CommonTrust Network:

Empowers people with digital access to their health information so they can demonstrate their health status while protecting their data privacy.

Provides governments with a trustworthy model for verification and acceptance of international lab tests and vaccination records, whether digital or paper-based.

Supports airlines, airports, cruises, hotels, employers and venues with a privacy-preserving model for verifying health status.

“The Commons Project Foundation welcomes Get Real Health to the CommonTrust Network,” said Paul Meyer, chief executive officer of The Commons Project Foundation. “The shared mission of CommonTrust Network members is to empower individuals with digital access to their health information so they can improve their health, make choices about their future care, and demonstrate their health status when they travel, while protecting their data privacy.”

About Get Real Health:

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.getrealhealth.com.

About The Commons Project Foundation

A non-profit public trust established with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, The Commons Project Foundation builds and operates digital platforms and services for the common good. Our mission-driven structure is designed to attract world-class talent to build and sustain digital public services in a way that serves people's interests above all. Beginning with health information, we are focused on empowering people to access and control their personal data and put it to use for their own benefit.

