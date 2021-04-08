Bidgely Named a Leader in the Home Energy Management Market by Guidehouse Insights

Bidgely has been named a “Leader” in the home energy management (HEM) space for its success in supporting utilities to improve customer energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bidgely has been named a “Leader” in the home energy management (HEM) space for its success in supporting utilities to improve customer energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new Guidehouse Insights report has recognized Bidgely as a “Leader” in the home energy management (HEM) space for its success in delivering personalized energy insights, which support utilities in improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact among homeowners. The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Home Energy Management Providers, examined the strategy and execution of 15 HEM solutions providers, with only three ranking within the “Leader” category, including Bidgely, the only independent company listed. Bidgely is specifically noted for the impressive accuracy of its personalized AMI-based solution as well as its extended artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise analytics services.

“What sets leading providers apart is that their HEM solutions are supported by advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), which facilitate two-way communication between utilities and customers,” says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “In addition to the AMI-based solutions, there are numerous HEM monitors that major equipment manufacturers are increasingly integrating into their residential electrical equipment to offer real-time energy usage information.”

The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard evaluates and ranks HEM providers based on their performance across 12 criteria, such as vision, go-to-market strategy, technology, product performance, quality and reliability, partners and geographic reach. In addition to receiving high scores in each category, Bidgely was further distinguished for its imaginative business and marketing strategies and ability to create sophisticated customer segmentation that allows utilities to target a broader range of customer audiences for the first time. For instance, electric vehicle owners, medium consumption users and small-to-medium businesses can all be identified through Bidgely’s UtilityAI platform.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader from Guidehouse Insights for creating powerful HEM solutions based on our patented disaggregation technology. Our approach of transforming smart meter and other data into actionable intelligence has proven to educate and motivate households around the world to make smarter energy decisions,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Home energy management solutions are core offerings of our UtilityAI platform, which also encompasses a suite of data-driven solutions ranging from digitalized customer engagement and demand-side management to decarbonization and electrification.”

To access Guidehouse Insight’s full Leaderboard report, go to go.bidgely.com/Guidehouse-Insights-HEM-Report.

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.