Walgreens and Red Nose Day Bring Back Digital Red Nose, Spreading Message of Hope, Helping to Tackle Child Poverty

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the seventh year in a row, Red Nose Day is back at Walgreens with the iconic Red Nose in digital form as we continue to emphasize the health and safety of customers and team members nationwide. Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, child poverty rose as high as 21.4 percent in the United States in 20201, underscoring the urgency to support underserved children. This year, together with Comic Relief U.S., the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day, Walgreens is excited to bring back the Digital Red Nose providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need amid uncertainty.

“At Walgreens, we are committed to making a life-changing difference for children in need, which is why we continue to support Red Nose Day year after year,” said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer of Walgreens. “The Digital Red Nose represents the innovative and safe way people have chosen to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, and reminds us of the optimism and importance of improving the lives of the next generation.”

Now through May 31, customers can get their Digital Red Nose by donating online at Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay. A donation will unlock a special Digital Red Nose filter that can be shared on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat. Walgreens encourages everyone who donates to show their Red Nose Day spirit by sharing a selfie wearing their Digital Red Nose, tagging @walgreens, #NosesOn, then challenging friends and family to do the same. Customers may also donate in-store or, new this year, myWalgreens members can donate their Walgreens Cash rewards through their Walgreens app. One hundred percent of the donations will go to Red Nose Day, benefiting grantee partner organizations that help underserved children stay safe, healthy, educated and empowered through nutritious meals, educational services, safe shelter and more.

“The dire effects of the pandemic have disproportionately impacted children who are living in poverty. As so many families face a long road to recovery, the donations of millions of generous supporters and customers will be more important than ever, funding truly critical programs," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day. “We are thrilled to have the Digital Red Nose back this year, giving supporters an engaging way to turn hope into action, and for Walgreens’s continued partnership in bringing this to life.”

Since the start of Red Nose Day in the United States in 2015, Walgreens has proudly served as the exclusive retailer of the Red Nose – a tradition customers and employees look forward to each year. The 2021 Digital Red Nose filter will once again replace the physical Red Nose traditionally sold in Walgreens stores before the global pandemic. As our world heals, Walgreens wants to help keep the communities it serves safe, and to help people adhere to evolving health recommendations. For those shopping in store that wish to make a donation, they can still do so by adding to their transaction total at checkout or purchasing a Red Nose Day wristband with new glow in the dark features for 2021.

Immediate Relief, Local Impact

Today, children in the United States are facing higher levels of hunger, homelessness and a growing learning gap due to the widespread ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the urgency to provide additional support to Red Nose Day grantee partners remains high so they can continue providing health care, education support, food and shelter to children most impacted by this past year – especially those living in poverty. The funds raised this Red Nose Day will be used to help address the impact of COVID-19 on underserved children across the country.

Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day has raised more than $240 million since its inception in the United States to help end child poverty. Through the purchase of Red Nose Day merchandise and cash donations, Walgreens in partnership with proud supporting vendors and customers raise funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, shelter and other vital aid and education-based services to millions of children in America and around the world.

Grantee partners for this year's Red Nose Day campaign include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which supports clubs on Native Lands to ensure children and youth, like alumni Jordan Ott, have educational resources and a safe place to be after school; Children's Health Fund, which brings essential medical services to children in underserved and rural communities; Covenant House, which provides shelter and holistic support services to youth facing homelessness in the United States and Latin America; Start Early, which provides critical early childhood education programs for children ages 0-5, as well as City Year, Feeding America, International Rescue Committee, Brotherhood SisterSol, Amref, and others.

To celebrate this year’s Red Nose Day, NBC will be airing a special Red Nose Day episode of “The Wall,” Thursday, May 27, hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, as well as activating a host of other programming features across the network and other NBCU Comcast properties in support of the campaign.

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to get involved, visit Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay.

