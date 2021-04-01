Viva Wyndham Celebrates 34-Year Anniversary With $30,000 Vacation Sweepstakes

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Mexico, has announced a new sweepstakes in celebration of the resort chains' 34th anniversary. With one grand-prize winner and eight runner-up winners, up to 18 guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a free stay at any of Viva Wyndham’s all-inclusive resorts, a total value of nearly $30,000.

The vacation sweepstakes was conceptualized to allow Viva Wyndham to share its anniversary celebrations with guests, former visitors, and the community-at-large. On April 19, 1987, a group of investors led by Ettore Colussi and Rafael Blanco opened the doors to what was then known as Club Dominicus, a single hotel located on the serene sands of Bayahibe La Romana, in the Dominican Republic. Club Dominicus' success would soon lead them to diversify their operations, opening Club Fortuna Beach in Freeport, Bahamas, in 1992. In 1997, the chain began operations at their first resorts in Mexico, Club Viva Maya and Club Viva Azteca in Riviera Maya. In 2003, the company signed a strategic alliance with Wyndham International Inc, establishing the Viva Wyndham Resorts brand. Today, Viva Wyndham Resorts proudly offers eight all-inclusive resorts in three countries, offering travelers an unrivaled vacation experience.

"During a time of great difficulty and uncertainty, Viva Wyndham is humbled to have the opportunity to look back at our remarkable history and celebrate our 34-year anniversary," said Amanda Santana, Viva Wyndham’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "When the doors at Club Dominicus opened in 1987, no one could have anticipated the incredible growth and impact we would have in the all-inclusive resorts space. As we celebrate how far we've come and how far we'll go, we've created this fun sweepstakes to spread our joy and provide as many people as possible the chance to enjoy the Viva Wyndham experience that has been 34 years in the making."

Viva Wyndham Resorts' 34th anniversary sweepstakes offers one grand prize winner a six-night, seven-day stay for two at any of Viva Wyndham’s beach properties, plus airfare (up to $1,000).

The sweepstakes does not end with the grand-prize, as an additional eight winners will also get to enjoy a four-night, five-day stay at any of Viva Wyndham Resorts alongside one guest.

To enter the sweepstakes, visit Viva Wyndham Resorts' Instagram page (@VivaResorts) and complete four steps. First, like Viva Wyndham's April 1st post detailing the sweepstakes. Secondly, follow the @VivaResorts Instagram account, if you aren't already doing so. Then, tag a friend you would take on your Viva Wyndham vacation. Lastly, finalize the entry at the Instagram link in bio.

The 34th anniversary sweepstakes will launch at 10 a.m. ET on April 1, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021. The winners will be announced on May 1, 2021.

Terms and Conditions

To enter, you must be 18 years of age or above. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. The giveaway will be closed at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021. Winners will be chosen at random on April 30, 2021 and announced on May 1, 2021. For a complete list of terms & conditions, see bit.ly/VivaWyndhamSweeps.

About Viva Wyndham Resorts

Viva Wyndham Resorts express a passion for life throughout the brand's all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Tropical settings that collaborate with the local environment and feature choice amenities complemented by onsite entertainment, allow the brand and its multilingual staff to create unique and memorable experiences for guests. Furthermore, it strives to protect local natural habitats, surrounding environments and cultures through green programs at each resort. Viva Wyndham Resorts has 34 years of experience developing, managing and marketing hotels in the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.vivaresorts.com.