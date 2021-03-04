Avaya Recognizes Outstanding Canadian Partners Driving Customer Success, Digital Transformation and Cloud Communications

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, honored five Canadian partners for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. Avaya Canada Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across five categories (cloud, midmarket, services partner, service provider and subscription) in addition to an award presented for primary Canadian Partner of the Year.

“Our award-winning partners have enabled exceptional business outcomes for customers and are trusted to guide them on their digital transformation journeys,” said Miles Davis, Vice President of Channel Sales at Avaya Canada. “Avaya and its partners continued to deliver innovative solutions that helped customers shift toward modern work-from-anywhere environments, and embrace new digital business models focused on more rewarding customer and employee experiences. We are thrilled to honor our top-performing Canadian partners for their achievements.”

Carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, Avaya’s partners add the perfect elements and expertise to complete solution implementation, helping clients deliver experiences that matter for their customers and employees.

Connex

Canada Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Subscription™ Partner of the Year

Through its partnership with Avaya and a keen understanding of their client’s needs, Connex provides next generation solutions that achieve clear results. Established in 1996, with a long history of innovation, Connex continues to be a leading solutions provider supporting some of Avaya’s leading customers in Canada across government, education and Enterprise and midmarket. The team at Connex continues to grow their business by positioning the full Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions, and this past year was a particularly successful for Connex as they introduced the value of Avaya OneCloud Subscription solutions.

TA Networks

Midmarket Partner of the Year

TA Networks achieved outstanding sales of Avaya midmarket solutions during 2020 and continues to be one of Avaya Canada’s leading partners in the midmarket space, selling the full portfolio of Avaya OneCloud solutions and services. TA Networks had an exceptional year, while successfully addressing the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic.

Bell MTS

Avaya OneCloud Services Partner of the Year

Bell MTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Canada, a leading Service Provider in Canada. Bell MTS supports some of Avaya’s largest Manitoba-based clients in healthcare, government and education. Their consistent focus on delivering business value, and their business outcomes sales approach resulted in significant growth in Avaya Global Services revenues. These professional services engagements included large scale deployments of Avaya OneCloud solutions as well as several deployments focused on healthcare applications to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically with Avaya OneCloud™ CPaaS and Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS deployments.

Digitcom Telecommunications Canada

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Digitcom Telecommunications Canada Inc. is a leading Avaya solutions provider with locations across Canada. They support customers of all sizes, from small to Enterprise and across all verticals. Their commitment to creative solutions and excellent customer-service has contributed to their outstanding year in cloud growth. Additionally, their strong marketing efforts have driven Digitcom to a leadership position with the Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution in Canada.

Bell Canada

Service Provider of the Year

Bell Canada earned the Service Provider of the year award with new logo and expansion wins across every segment. These successes include mission critical PSEP updates, small and mid-sized Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS wins in all major verticals and Avaya OneCloud Subscription migrations in large Enterprise. Coast to coast, the Bell Canada and Avaya partnership has ensured that customers’ essential modernization plans have stayed on course during this most testing year for business continuity.

