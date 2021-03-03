NowLake, a New Fintech Company Formed from Westlake and Nowcom, Announces a Strategic Partnership with National Digital Dealership, Carsfast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NowLake Technology, LLC announces a strategic partnership with Carsfast to enable consumers to buy and finance vehicles through SMS chat bots. Car shoppers will now be able to get a pre-qualification with Westlake Financial and search for cars that fit their payment and amount financed loan criteria through Carsfast’s SMS technology.

“The technology that Carsfast provides car buyers is cutting-edge and aligns perfectly with our mission as a fintech organization,” states Ian Anderson, Group President of Westlake Technology Holdings. “This partnership enables us to reach a broader audience more efficiently through the avenue of SMS technology, which is truly one of a kind for car buyers.”

Carsfast developed its technology and built a following in the Australian market before expanding to the United States in 2020. Carsfast allows car shoppers to complete the entire car buying process though SMS chat bots. Consumers do not need to download an app or visit a website, instead car shoppers can review available vehicles and get pre-qualified for an auto loan through SMS conversations. Users can demo the Carsfast platform at: https://weare.carsfast.com/demojourney.

“Car buyers around the world want similar things. Convenience, choice, and an affordable and hassle-free buying and financing process when they are in the market for a vehicle,” said Shaun Sumaru, CEO and Founder of Carsfast. “Our technology, driven by chat-bots that enable convenience and ease of use for the consumers and cost effectiveness for our partners, is tried and true and has had an overwhelming positive response from car buyers in the US.”

According to Mark Vazquez, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Westlake Financial, “Carsfast’s new technology offers a new and exciting way for consumers to shop, finance, and buy their next car. We anticipate this new technology will help drive car sales at auto dealers by simplifying the buying process.”

Kyle Dietrich, SVP of Originations for Westlake adds, “Consumers worldwide demand innovation, whether that’s with a product or service. Carsfast’s technology improves the vehicle search and speeds up the car buying process--that’s a win in the consumers’ eyes!”

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a next-generation digital car dealership. It exists to offer buyers cars and credit directly from their phone with zero friction. Our proprietary technology combines customers preferences and credit with our broad lender panel and vast inventory. The outcome is a selection of cars that perfectly match to the buyer's exact profile. www.carsfast.com

About NowLake Technology

NowLake Technology is the fintech parent company of Nowcom Corporation and Westlake Technology Holdings. Nowcom Corporation develops technology solutions for the automotive and financial services sectors, including Westlake Technology Holdings. Westlake Technology Holdings provides indirect financing solutions to thousands of automotive dealers throughout the United States, as well as offering auto loan refinancing, secured loans, and personal loans direct to consumer through LoanCenter.com, Westlake also overs third-party servicing for medium to large scale automotive, personal loan, and secured loan portfolios from finance companies, credit unions, and investments companies.