Tyler Technologies Enhances Corrections Management for Champaign County, Illinois

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Champaign County, Illinois, has successfully gone live with Tyler Corrections™ for its general detention center, managing adult and juvenile corrections.

Champaign County’s previous jail management system would no longer be supported by its vendor and needed to be upgraded. The county selected Tyler Corrections to bring a user friendly, comprehensive solution to manage adult and juvenile corrections.

“Through the procurement and implementation processes, we’ve learned how much our local partners – our local police agencies and courts, for example – rely on this critical corrections information,” said Lieutenant Ryan Snyder, Champaign County. “Having Tyler Corrections in place gives all of these audiences access to this crucial information while also enhancing accuracy for our staff in their daily operations for corrections management.”

The implementation of Tyler Corrections is the county’s first step in creating a comprehensive justice solution. Since go-live, the county has already experienced benefits, such as increased solution navigation, enhanced booking checklists, and more. Tyler Corrections also helps the county eliminate the duplication of efforts related to arrests and incarceration experienced in its previous system. Additional benefits of Tyler Corrections include:

Ability to better capture arrest information, photos, charge information, background checks, and bail detail

Increased safety of inmates and staff, including tracking inmate movements and automated alerts in case of security-related issues

Advanced booking and release procedures which ensure all steps are properly carried out and recorded

“We’re pleased to bring more efficiency to Champaign County’s corrections management through the use of our Tyler Corrections solution,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “In addition to improving reporting and booking checklists, we know that the county will find value in soon being able to share critical data with other local departments, like their police and court system. This data sharing will streamline operations and improve accuracy for the entire jurisdiction.”

Champaign County is located in central Illinois and has a population of approximately 209,000. Tyler also provides its Munis® enterprise resource planning, ExecuTime™ time and attendance, and SoftCode™ civil processing solutions to the county.

