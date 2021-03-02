Careview Communications, Inc. Announces Partnership With Decisive Point Consulting Group

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announces its recent partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group.

CareView is the leader in patient safety within the healthcare industry and known for its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®. With this predictive technology, the CareView Patient Safety System uses machine learning to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in less false alarms, quicker staff interventions and a significant reduction in patient falls. CareView’s telemedicine technology product, TeleMedView, builds on top of CareView’s 2-way audio and video functionality, allowing hospital staff to communicate face-to-face with patients.

“We are very excited to provide patient safety development with Decisive Point Consulting Group,” said Steve Johnson, CEO, CareView Communications. “Teaming up with Decisive Point Consulting Group is an excellent opportunity to expand our reach within United States Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals and Community Living Centers. Our partnership reflects our desires to collaborate with companies that share our vision of patient safety.”

Decisive Point Consulting Group contracts with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans. Decisive Point Consulting Group’s advisory practice ensures that they are exposed to transformative technologies earlier than most investors, allowing them to play a meaningful part in a company’s growth and build strong relationships with founders.

According to Rosey Carter, Partner of Decisive Point Consulting Group, “Decisive Point Consulting Group is excited about its new partnership with CareView. We see tremendous value in CareView’s technical solutions, and we share a mutual passion in supporting our veterans.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

About Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC

Decisive Point Consulting Group is a Department of Veterans Affairs Contractor Verification Enterprise (CVE) Verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. Founded in September 2015, Decisive Point Consulting Group consists of a Commercial Consulting Division which provides strategy, business development, capture, and proposal services to businesses in the government contracting sector, and a Federal Services Division which provides software development, systems engineering, training, cybersecurity, network administration, field service support, and intelligence services to a variety of federal clients in the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community. Over 60% of Decisive Point Consulting Group employees are veterans.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.