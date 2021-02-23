Recruit Rooster Unveils New Compliance-driven Talent Community to Increase Job Seeker Engagement & Automate Communication to Passive Candidates

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indianapolis-based recruitment marketing solution provider Recruit Rooster announced today the unveiling of its new compliance-driven Talent Community, developed in partnership with RocketBuild, a custom software and application development house. On the heels of implementing Google Talent Solutions, this new tool seeks to increase candidate engagement, increase applicant flow, and decrease the cost to hire–all with OFCCP compliance in mind.

“Passive candidates make up 75% of the workforce which means many people visiting your career site are not ready to apply, but are willing to leave their contact information to engage further with your brand. This is where our talent marketing platform comes into play, allowing employers to continue the conversation and automate routine tasks such as job alerts and candidate campaigning–all while staying within the lines of compliance,” commented Recruit Rooster’s COO Heather Hoffman. “Through our community-based platform, we’re able to streamline the candidate experience for job seekers, and provide improved organization and automation for employers in one simple-to-use, accessible platform.”

Recruit Rooster specializes in helping employers get in front of candidates by providing vibrant, accessible career sites and creative services such as recruitment marketing photos and videos that align with each organization’s corporate brand. Offering a Talent Community is a natural expansion for Recruit Rooster as it aligns with the organization’s mission to create a direct path to individuals most qualified to fill job openings. With the ability to develop messaging for varying audience segments, Recruit Rooster’s Talent Community will enable organizations to communicate valuable, personalized content, leading to better candidate engagement, diverse talent, and improved quality of hires. With OFCCP compliance obligations ever-present, this talent marketing platform also offers compliance quick tips and a one-of-a-kind video library from recognized experts which will guide users on how to adhere to compliance requirements.

"Using this talent community as an extension of our career site during its beta phase has allowed us to test the receptiveness of talent communities in our marketplace, which has been especially effective when combined with the supportive power of Recruit Rooster's search optimized platform working to drive traffic to our site," commented Justin Clem, Frontdoor's Senior Director of Talent Acquisition and HR Operations. "The job seeker marketplace has responded, showing they crave the engagement beyond just applying to a job and have a strong desire to develop authentic relationships with us by staying connected. Ultimately, this will help decrease our time to fill and increase applicant quality and volume."

For additional product insight and a full demonstration of Recruit Rooster’s new Talent Community, register to attend the upcoming webinar on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm EST. Additional information on the full suite of services offered by Recruit Rooster can also be viewed by visiting https://recruitrooster.com/talent-community.

About Recruit Rooster

Recruit Rooster is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DirectEmployers Association that is expanding recruitment marketing and creative services to offer new tools to win the best candidates. Recruit Rooster evolves with the recruitment marketplace giving employers more than just a great career site by providing creative services like video content and more to communicate your company’s culture to prospects. It’s the recruitment marketing employers trust, made even better. To learn more about Recruit Rooster, visit https://recruitrooster.com.