Labelmaster Launches Online 3D Hazmat Training Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the launch of new 3D online training experiences to provide more interactive, real-life training to supply chain professionals responsible for shipping hazmat. The experiences immerse trainees in a virtual warehouse where they must make real-time decisions and confront real-world challenges as they attempt to safely and compliantly ship flammable liquids or lithium batteries.

Developed in partnership with award-winning interactive experiential agency NEXT/NOW, these digital experiences enhance Labelmaster’s industry-leading DG training curriculum by positively impacting DG pros’ ability to prepare supply chain team members and partners for safe and compliant operations. Now any organization, whether looking to elevate its DG management program for a competitive advantage or looking to create a basic program to comply with training mandates, can leverage these best-in-class training methods to confidently enable safer and more compliant DG handling throughout the supply chain.

“Shipping dangerous goods is highly regulated and can be extremely complex, which is why quality training is so crucial,” said Robert Finn, vice president of marketing & product management, Labelmaster. “Unfortunately, traditional training approaches can be boring and impractical, and don’t prepare students to be effective on the job. Partnering engaging real-world experiences with traditional training methods can strengthen employees’ understanding and help them more effectively apply what they have learned.”

How the Training Works

Depending on the specific training needed, the user is given a choice of products (flammable liquid, lithium batteries, etc.) and/or mode of transportation (air, ground or ocean). After making a selection, the user then walks through each step to prepare the shipment, including:

Locating and reading shipping instructions

Selecting outer packaging and inside packaging components

Selecting and applying appropriate labels and markings to the box

Selecting correct bill of lading or shippers declaration

Users can choose from two difficulty levels: Rookie (which provides hints when an incorrect decision is made) and Pro (which does not provide any hints). Customized options are also available to meet each organization’s unique training needs.

The Need for Better Hazmat Training

In today’s demanding supply chain environment, organizations cannot afford to find themselves noncompliant – risking serious operational, financial and environmental ramifications as a result.

Unfortunately, many organizations find their training insufficient and ineffective. Labelmaster’s annual DG Global Confidence Outlook has spotlighted that DG pros around the world believe training continues to be a gap within their supply chain operations. According to the survey:

71% of DG pros indicate training is the primary activity used to keep up with regulatory updates, yet 25% are not confident the training program they currently use adequately prepares their teams to comply with the regulations1

Nearly 1 in 5 DG pros state their greatest DG-related challenge is insufficient or ineffective training1

42% of DG pros would invest in more effective training if their senior leadership offered more financial resources1

74% of DG pros agree more effective remote training is needed to adapt to today’s current environment2

As shipping DG becomes increasingly complex and regulations continue to evolve and expand, it’s clear that many organizations need training programs that better prepare supply chain personnel, enable them to train and recertify employees remotely, and deliver real business value. This is especially true for organizations that view DG management as a “necessary evil” and are simply looking to “check with box” with regard to compliance training. Labelmaster’s 3D training experiences offer organizations a simple (yet effective) way to modernize their approach and utilize real-world, hands-on experience versus simply studying regulatory manuals. With better compliance training, both senior leadership and the employees directly responsible for shipping and handling DG can be confident that they are making the right decisions and following the right shipping procedures to help ensure a safe, compliant supply chain.

To learn more about Labelmaster’s 3D training experiences and view a short demo video, visit www.labelmaster.com/3d-dg.

