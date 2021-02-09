New England Patriots Foundation Donates $100,000 to Cape Cod Community College for New STEM Building

John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College, Kathy McNamara, CEO of Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation and Trish Kennedy, Founder and COO of Zudy and Co-Chair of the “The Future is Now” Capital Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College, Kathy McNamara, CEO of Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation and Trish Kennedy, Founder and COO of Zudy and Co-Chair of the “The Future is Now” Capital Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zudy® today announced its partner, The New England Patriots Foundation, led by the team’s owner Robert Kraft, have donated $100,000 to Cape Cod Community College’s Educational Foundation in support of the ongoing capital campaign for the College’s new Science and Engineering Center.

Last year, the College’s Educational Foundation applied for a grant from the Patriots Foundation to help close the cost gap for the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center. Trish Kennedy, Co-Chair of the “The Future is Now” Capital Campaign and Founder and COO of longtime Patriots’ partner and sponsor Zudy, made the connection with Mr. Kraft to put the project on their radar.

“Trish Kennedy made us aware of the many great STEM programs that Cape Cod Community College is currently supporting and their commitment to expanding those programs through a new Science and Engineering Center,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. “We have a long history of supporting educational programs throughout New England and have always stressed the importance of STEM subjects. The programs Cape Cod Community College will offer in their community will provide opportunities that will have exponential impact on families for generations to come.”

“Education has always been the great equalizer,” said Trish Kennedy. "Supporting these crucial projects to improve our community’s access to quality STEM facilities will enhance everyone's future."

“The Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center will enable our College to become the hub for STEM education for Southeastern Massachusetts, and we are immensely grateful for the investment in our future students by Mr. Kraft and the New England Patriots Foundation,” said John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College.

Construction is currently underway with the building’s targeted opening in Spring 2023. For more information about the “Future is Now” campaign, visit the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation at ccccfoundation.org.

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and many more… Deploy enterprise grade apps in a week. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.