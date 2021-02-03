Logistics Property Co. and Newmark Close on Class-A Logistics Property in DuPage County, Ill.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of tenant-focused logistics properties in key North American markets, has leased 126,000 square feet and sold 207,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space at Brewster Creek Logistics Park (Brewster Creek), Bartlett, Ill. 81,500 square feet remain available for lease.

“We’re grateful to welcome Platinum Converting, Fastenal and Optibelt to Brewster Creek,” said Ben Fish, LPC’s Vice President – Midwest Region. “Tenants continue to realize that Logistics Property Company is solely focused on reducing their cost of occupancy.”

LPC’s mission is to set the pace for attractive design, perpetual functionality, and the lowest cost of occupancy while ensuring optimal outcomes for our people, our communities and our environment.

“Within six months of the completion of Brewster Creek Logistics Park, Logistics Property Company and Newmark have successfully leased or sold 80 percent of the project,” said Adam Marshall, SIOR, CCIM, Senior Managing Director, Newmark.

“The remaining 81,500-square-foot corner unit is 32 foot clear and has 36 dedicated trailer parking stalls. There’s not a better space available in the market,” added Mark Deady, CCIM, Director, Newmark.

The prime corner location, at the intersection of Stearns and Munger Roads, offers users excellent access and visibility to visitors entering and leaving the Brewster Creek Business Park, in addition to the benefit of attractive DuPage County taxes.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate–part of the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division of Macquarie–on the formation of the platform. LPC currently manages properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of more than $1.5 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.