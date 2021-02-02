CM Labs Enters Into Partnership Agreement With Tigercat Industries

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex® training simulators, has entered into a partnership agreement with leading forestry equipment manufacturer Tigercat Industries, headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Under this agreement, CM Labs will develop and supply Tigercat with a series of state-of-the-art simulators that replicate the functionality and behaviour of the 20-tonne Tigercat 1075C log forwarder and the Tigercat 1165 mid-sized wheel harvester.

The forwarder is designed for demanding, high-production cut-to-length applications, while the Tigercat 1165 mid-sized wheel harvester is used for selective cut and final fell harvesting operations. Using simulators for training on these complex vehicles ensures risk-free, safe training for operators and decreases training time and costs, freeing up actual equipment for its work on the jobsite.

“We are excited about this project because we’ve been able to integrate the PLCs of the forwarder and the harvester into our simulators,” said CM Labs Product Manager Julien Lanciault-Richer. “This is because Vortex enables the machine controllers to talk to our software.”

One of the advantages of the machine controls on the simulator being identical to the actual equipment controls is that the operator will be completely at ease once he transitions from training. “This increases key learnings for the operator—and is safer from an operations perspective,” added Lanciault-Richer. In addition, both dealers and operators can be trained on new technology or functions available on their equipment.

“We are delighted with CM Labs’ offer—in particular that they could bring our machine controls into the simulators,” said Tigercat’s VP of Engineering Jon Cooper. “The machine behaviour was just what we were looking for, along with the company’s innovative technology and its clear knowledge of the PLC for adaptability and evolution as we go forward.

CM Labs will deliver a series of simulators to Tigercat, powered by smart training technology. Each will have three screens and a motion platform. “Our long-term vision is to work with CM Labs to support our training and sales—and to complete our cut-to-length portfolio with other simulators,” Cooper added.

The partnership between CM Labs and Tigercat also involves co-marketing activities where the two companies will promote the use of simulators for safe and effective training and explore innovation in simulation for the forestry industry. The first of these activities is a forestry event hosted by CM Labs on February 18, 2020.

About CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs’ mission is to simulate the world to make operations safe and efficient, by connecting people, processes, and equipment design.

The company builds simulation-based solutions to help clients design advanced equipment and prepare for skilled operations. Through its Vortex Studio platform, CM Labs provides capabilities for training simulators, mission rehearsal, virtual prototyping, and testing. CM Labs’ vision is to be the leader in digital transformation, from machine design to training.

Clients include OETIO, IUOE, Kiewit, Liebherr, Mammoet, Manitowoc, NASA, and over 100 other world-class companies, OEMs, equipment operators, and trades training organizations.

Visit cm-labs.com for more information.

About Tigercat

Tigercat Industries designs and manufactures premium quality forestry and off-road equipment with manufacturing facilities in Canada and worldwide distribution. The diverse product range includes complete full-tree and cut-to-length harvesting systems, a growing line of land clearing and vegetation management equipment and specialized off-road industrial and material handling machinery.