A Place for Mom Celebrates the Senior Living Industry in a Year of Triumph Over Adversity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America, announces the SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards and celebrates the more than 600 best of senior living providers that were honored with this exclusive distinction. The best of senior living honor is determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

“During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline healthcare workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy, and happy,” said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. “Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve.”

Senior Living Industry is a Critical Category in Caring for Our Aging Population

Reflected in many of the top reviews, the Senior Living industry has proven to be an essential service throughout the pandemic. A Place for Mom surveyed caregivers that moved a senior loved one into a community over the past six months and 86% of them stated that COVID did not influence their decision to move during the pandemic, mainly due to the fact that seniors need care beyond what could be provided at home. Almost 9 out of 10 families whose loved one was in a Senior Living Community, said they were satisfied/very satisfied with the care their loved one was receiving this past year. Additionally, caregiver fatigue became an unfortunate reality with more than ¾ of caregivers reporting that they have been overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a senior since the pandemic began.

Award Winners Receive Glowing Reviews During Challenging Year

This year has been difficult for so many and the senior living industry has shown its resilience in the face of this challenge. Many of the top reviews shared stories of what kept their loved ones feeling safe, less isolated and stimulated both mentally and physically. From innovative dining programs by notable chefs served safely , socially-distanced concerts and karaoke, 100th birthday parades, easily-accessible video calls with family, to having staff just be there to engage with residents and caregivers when they needed them most, the award-winning communities have provided the utmost care.

To qualify for a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2021 Award, winners must have received an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on six or more reviews received on SeniorAdvisor.com during the award period from October 19, 2019 to October 31, 2020. Additionally, winners must offer at least one of the following types of care: Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent Living, Skilled Nursing, Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), or In-Home Care in the United States or Canada.

“Senior living communities come in many shapes and sizes, and there’s no universal approach for caring for an aging parent or loved one,” said Johansen. “Many people think of senior living and nursing homes as synonymous, but over the past 30 years the industry has met consumer demand by evolving the senior living housing options available to families well beyond nursing homes.”

Hundreds of thousands of families are helped each year by A Place for Mom’s trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors who provide insight-driven and personalized solutions in a proven process. For more information on senior living options that can meet the unique needs of your family, visit www.aplaceformom.com.

To learn more about the Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards and view the complete list of North America’s top senior care providers, please visit www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Its mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. They are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of its community customers. For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com.

About SeniorAdvisor.com

SeniorAdvisor.com is the leading consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home-care providers across the U.S. and Canada. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior-care decision, and features more than 240,000 trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.SeniorAdvisor.com.