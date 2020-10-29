Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso Celebrates Plant Expansion

KENT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso is celebrating a significant expansion at its facility in Kent, Illinois. The $15 million investment includes new processing and packaging equipment, expanded cooler space and additional capacity to meet demand for further expansion in the future.

The expansion project was needed to meet increased demand for the company’s high-quality Mexican, Caribbean, and Central American cheeses and cremas.

The project is the latest phase of a comprehensive strategic investment plan that began two years ago when Hispanic Cheese Makers developed its long-term sustainability initiatives and related investments This new expansion project will provide upgrades to its processing and packaging lines to improve operational efficiencies, add capacity and further improve food safety.

In addition to significant modifications to the plant's existing facility, the company is adding a significant amount of new cooler space and blast cooling capabilities. This expansion phase will address bottlenecks of cooler space for finished goods. The separate cooler space allows the company to work on the upgrades without disrupting operations — though by project’s end, the facilities will be connected. The company also will be adding additional loading docks and has made investments in the land around its facility for future expansion.

Despite it being a challenging year due to COVID-19, Hispanic Cheese Makers felt it was important to make this investment as its plant expansion will benefit the local economy at a time in which most companies are scaling back. "We are committed to our employees and are very thankful for their efforts during this COVID-19 epidemic," Mark Braun, CEO says.

This plant expansion solidifies Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso’s place as a premier Hispanic cheese manufacturer in the US.

The company will hold a ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, October 30 at its Kent, IL plant.

About Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso

Founded in 2009, we are an Illinois based SQF Level 3 certified Hispanic cheese private brand, co-packing, and ingredients manufacturer serving national retailers, top brands, distributors, and manufacturers. We offer the highest quality & most extensive Mexican, Caribbean, and Central American style authentic cheese and creams assortment crafted with care and a personal sense of ownership using milk free of rBST hormones. We are commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. Visit us: www.hcmakers.com