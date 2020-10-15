Speech Processing Solutions: Next-generation workflow solution with AI-powered speech recognition

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new version of the Philips dictation workflow solution for enterprise businesses, SpeechExec Enterprise 7.0 (SEE 7.0), is now available in Europe and many international markets. The close collaboration between Nuance Communications and Speech Processing Solutions, the company behind Philips dictation solutions, SEE 7.0 now offers cloud-based Nuance Dragon speech recognition in addition to the workflow, allowing customers to edit or archive both audio and text files.

For speech recognition to meet the requirements of modern work environments and flexible processes in organizations, it must be combined with a workflow solution that tracks status updates and assigns priorities and tasks to dedicated personnel. "This is exactly why customers who use speech technology can benefit greatly from the close cooperation between SPS and Nuance," explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "As market leaders in our respective fields, we combined the best of both worlds for our customers: speech recognition and workflow solutions."

Ed McGuiggan, General Manager, Dragon Professional, Nuance Communications, adds: "We are pleased to expand our long-lasting partnership with SPS. With the integration of Nuance Dragon into Philips SpeechExec Enterprise 7.0, we created an easy to deploy product that fully meets the requirements of the modern workplace within large enterprise corporations. Together, we are accelerating the adoption and scalability of cloud-based speech recognition solutions to support collaborative work environments, regardless of where employees are located.”

SpeechExec Enterprise 7.0 integrates cloud-based speech recognition

The new version SEE 7.0 now supports state-of-the-art speech recognition technology by utilizing cloud-based Nuance Dragon speech recognition software. The product is available in English, German, French, Dutch, Swedish, and Spanish.

For front-end speech recognition, SpeechExec Enterprise connects to a dedicated Windows server – either on site or in the cloud. This allows authors to take advantage of Nuance's latest speech recognition engine with built-in deep learning technology for their digital dictation workflow. For the back-end speech recognition, files are sent from the Philips Voice Recorder App and mobile dictation devices (Philips SpeechAir, Philips PocketMemo) to a shared network folder. Philips Speech Recognition Server constantly monitors this folder, automatically retrieves new files, and converts them to text.

Companies can use the new solution for a variety of use cases: For e-mails, memos and other short copy, stand-alone speech recognition with Nuance Dragon Legal Anywhere or Nuance Dragon Professional Anywhere is sufficient. Longer copy and comprehensive briefs or contracts involving several people are handled by speech recognition in combination with a dictation workflow. From mobile dictation devices, all texts are processed through speech recognition and then finalized by in-house transcriptionists.

