Revance Reports Positive Results from ASPEN-1 Phase 3 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Cervical Dystonia

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline results from its ASPEN-1 Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical trial for its investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia, a chronic and debilitating neurologic condition affecting the muscles of the neck.

This pivotal study enrolled a total of 301 subjects at 60 sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Subjects were randomized 3:3:1 to receive a single treatment of either 125 Units or 250 Units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, or placebo and were followed for up to 36 weeks. The drug was generally safe and well-tolerated at both doses, with an encouraging safety profile.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint at both doses, demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in the signs and symptoms of cervical dystonia at the average of Weeks 4 and 6. Compared to placebo, subjects treated with either 125 Units or 250 Units showed a statistically significant greater change from baseline (12.7 and 10.9 respectively vs. 4.3, p<0.0001 and p=0.0006) as measured on the Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale (TWSTRS) Total Score.

Median duration of effect was 24.0 and 20.3 weeks, for the 125 Unit and 250 Unit dose groups respectively, based on the median time to loss of 80% of the peak treatment effect.

“I was delighted to see both the degree and duration of relief that DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection provided trial subjects in ASPEN-1. Currently, most patients with cervical dystonia visit their physician 3 to 4 times a year for injections, which places a heavy burden on patients’ time and schedule. Often, the treatment effect wears off between injections, significantly impacting the quality of their work and personal lives,” said trial investigator Dr. Joseph Jankovic, Professor of Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Founder and Director, The Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas. “If a treatment could offer longer duration of effect, thus requiring fewer trips each year for reinjection, I imagine patients would find this quite beneficial.”

“We are very pleased to report these positive results from the ASPEN-1 Phase 3 trial, as this is the company’s second successful Phase 3 program demonstrating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection’s extended duration profile, now across two different treatment categories – aesthetics and therapeutics. In addition to laying the foundation for our therapeutics franchise, these results reinforce its potential in other muscle movement and pain disorders,” said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer at Revance. “A cervical dystonia treatment option with a longer duration of effect has the ability to offer patients a meaningful extension of symptom relief while also providing a compelling pharmacoeconomic profile. We look forward to continuing to leverage the differentiated performance profile of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection across the $5.1B global neuromodulator market.”

The company expects results from the companion ASPEN-OLS Phase 3 open-label, long-term safety trial, which enrolled 354 subjects, in 2021.

EFFICACY RESULTS:

Positive efficacy results were seen with both DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection dose groups studied. The trial’s primary efficacy measurements were based on the average of the change from baseline in TWSTRS Total Score at Weeks 4 and 6. TWSTRS Total Score is a composite score evaluating features of the cervical dystonia condition, including severity, disability and pain:

125 Unit Dose 250 Unit Dose Placebo Average Reduction from Baseline

in TWSTRS Total Score 12.7 (31%, p<0.0001) 10.9 (27%, p=0.0006) 4.3 (12%) (% change from baseline, p-value vs. placebo)

The median duration of effect was 24.0 weeks for the 125 Unit dose, and 20.3 weeks for the 250 Unit dose, as measured by the time to loss of 80% of the peak treatment effect.

Two of the secondary endpoints measured the percentage of responders showing improvement with at least a 2-point improvement based on the Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGIC) and Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) at Week 4 or 6. Both the clinician and patient results were consistent and showed a statistically significant improvement greater than placebo (p<0.001).

SAFETY RESULTS: In both dose groups, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection appeared to be generally safe and well-tolerated through Week 36. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events and no dose-dependent increase in adverse events was observed. Treatment-related adverse events were generally transient and mild to moderate in severity, with one case of neck pain reported as severe, which resolved two days after onset. The three most common treatment-related adverse events were (for 125 Units and 250 Units):

Injection site pain (7.9%, 4.7%)

Headache (4.7%, 4.7%)

Injection site erythema (4.7%, 2.3%)

The incidence of dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and muscle weakness, which are considered adverse events of particular interest with botulinum toxin treatments for cervical dystonia, was encouragingly low: dysphagia (1.6%, 3.9%) and muscular weakness (4.7%, 2.3%).

ASPEN Phase 3 Clinical Program in Cervical Dystonia

In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to treat cervical dystonia, which provides certain developmental and financial benefits to trial sponsors.

The company’s ASPEN Phase 3 clinical program consists of two trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults: 1) ASPEN-1, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial and; 2) ASPEN-OLS, an open-label, long-term safety trial.

Randomized Trial (ASPEN-1): Patients were randomized to a single treatment of either 125 Unit or 250 Unit dose of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, or placebo. Post-treatment, patients are followed for a maximum of 36 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial was the mean change from baseline in the TWSTRS Total Score at the average of Week 4 and 6. Key secondary endpoints include the duration of treatment effect, measurement of treatment response on the Clinical and Patient Global Impression of Change assessments, and adverse events. Further, the trial featured exploratory efficacy assessments including the Cervical Dystonia Impact Profile (CDIP-58), a disease-specific, patient-rated questionnaire that measures quality of life.

Open-Label Study (ASPEN-OLS): Patients receive up to four sequential treatment cycles of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection over the 52-week observation period. Primary endpoints of the trial are safety and immunogenicity after multiple cycles of treatment with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. Key secondary endpoints are the change from baseline in TWSTRS Total Score, and the duration of treatment effect, as well as overall treatment response based on the Clinical and Patient Global Impression of Change. The ASPEN-OLS trial enrollment is fully enrolled with a total of 354 patients at sites located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Additional information about the ASPEN Phase 3 program is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Cervical Dystonia

According to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, cervical dystonia is a painful condition in which the neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing abnormal movements and awkward posture of the head and neck. The movements may be sustained (tonic), jerky (clonic), or a combination. Cervical dystonia (also referred to as spasmodic torticollis) may be primary (meaning that it is the only apparent neurological disorder, with or without a family history) or may be the result of secondary causes (such as physical trauma).

First-line treatment for cervical dystonia is usually neuromodulator (botulinum toxin) injections, but additional treatments can include oral medications, surgery, and complementary therapies. Neuromodulators block the communication between the nerve and the muscle, relaxing the muscle, which alleviates abnormal involuntary movements and postures. Current neuromodulator treatments for cervical dystonia have a duration of effect of approximately three months. Cervical dystonia can occur at any age, although most individuals first experience symptoms in middle age. The condition affects a few hundred thousand adults and children in the United States alone. The global market opportunity for cervical dystonia is $340 million1. Global Industry Analysts, Inc. estimates the global market for treating muscle movement disorders with botulinum toxins, including cervical dystonia, was approximately $1.1 billion in 2018.

