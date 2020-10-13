Bright Path Strong Partners with Watergen to Help Bring Safe Drinking Water to Native American Communities

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Path Strong today announced the launch of a grassroots mobilization platform dedicated to uplifting Native American voices and inspiring community service, in the spirit of legendary athlete Jim Thorpe. As part of the launch, Bright Path Strong has partnered with Charlotte, NC-based Watergen Americas, an environmental technology company, and 4D Products and Services (4D), a Native American distributor of sustainable technologies, inviting the platform’s inaugural members to create a demonstrable impact by uniting to bring safe drinking water to four Native American communities in need.

Turning care into community service and action

Inspired by Jim Thorpe's legacy of community service, Bright Path Strong's grassroots mobilization platform invites its members to turn concern for the issues that matter to them into community service and action in the real world.

As an online resource connected to various non-profits, companies and organizations that support regional Native American causes, the platform allows members to make small, individual decisions -- such as choosing to share content, read a story, or email an elected official -- that when combined, make a larger impact on their communities overall. In addition, the platform “gives back” to its members by offering exclusive members-only experiences and gratitude gifts in exchange for their mobilization efforts.

Bringing water to those who need it

One of the first causes that members can support is a push to install sustainable drinking water systems in Native American communities. A 2019 study by the U.S. Water Alliance* noted that Native American households are 19 times as likely as white households to lack access to indoor plumbing and clean water.

Due to decades of inadequate funding for basic water infrastructure, as well as the historic erosion of property and water rights in traditionally-held tribal lands, Native American communities across the country struggle with access to clean water at a scale that is more commonly associated with refugees and disaster survivors in developing countries.

To help combat this injustice, Bright Path Strong has joined efforts with Watergen and Charenton-based 4D, to invite members to help deliver Watergen GEN-M atmospheric water generators to four different communities in need.

"There is nothing accidental about the lack of water access and drinking water for Native Americans. For too long, extractive industries have targeted Native lands, poisoning groundwater or diverting water sources out of Native communities,” said Chris Taylor, a citizen of the Chitimacha Tribe of LA, founder at 4D and a Bright Path Strong co-founder. “The compounding crisis of the pandemic further exposes these injustices, making it impossible in some places to access water for handwashing and sanitation. Together we can help right this wrong by ensuring Native communities don’t need to wait another day for safe water for their families."

Watergen’s atmospheric generators pull humidity from the air and turn it into safe, usable water. A single GEN-M unit can produce up to 800 liters of clean drinking water -- enough for up to 250 people per day, depending on weather conditions. The generators are transportable, run on electricity and are easy to install, allowing Watergen to help deliver safer water to people in over 60 countries without needing costly infrastructure.

As part of an in-kind donation program with Bright Path Strong, Watergen and 4D have committed to providing four of the GEN-M units to Native American communities for this initial effort. By using the grassroots mobilization platform to raise awareness and drive donations, members can help ensure that the four generators are ultimately able to provide water for over a thousand Native Americans each day.

“Being a humanitarian first organization, Watergen is aware of the need for clean drinking water in Native American communities, and is thrilled to have 4D as a distributor and partner with Bright Path Strong in continuing Jim Thorpe’s legacy of caregiving by helping alleviate this life threatening problem,” said Dan Clifford, President, Watergen Americas.

The platform is the next step on the Bright Path

“In the spirit of Jim Thorpe and his dedication to care and activism, we’re building a new community of supporters who are seeking to change the world -- one simple action at a time,” said Nedra Darling, co-founder of Bright Path Strong. “We thank Watergen and 4D for their generous commitment to this important cause.”

Partnering with Watergen and 4D to launch the grassroots mobilization platform is one more step on the “right” path -- Bright Path Strong’s push toward bringing attention and action to important issues faced by Native Americans, while highlighting stories of resilience and heroism.

The launch comes on the heels of a milestone in the Bright Path Strong movement’s first major initiative: the petition to “Take Back What Was Stolen,” and invite the International Olympic Committee to reinstate Jim Thorpe as the sole gold medal winner in two events from the 1912 Olympics. With well over 60,000 supporters and dozens of tribal leaders, the initiative continues to surge forward, and will be highlighted as an action item on the platform, alongside the clean drinking water initiative.

In the coming months, the grassroots mobilization platform will offer additional content and causes to support -- including voter registration efforts and user generated content initiatives to aggregate and promote Native American stories. Bright Path Strong will also roll out an Ambassador program, with exclusive, high-value experiences for members who demonstrate extraordinary acts of community service.

Sign up and make a difference through the Bright Path Strong grassroots mobilization platform at takeaction.brightpathstrong.com.

*Report: Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States

About Bright Path Strong:

Founded in 2020, Bright Path Strong was created to share and amplify authentic Native American voices and stories, past and present and continue Jim Thorpe’s legacy of community service. Representation matters, and it’s time we shine a light on our real history, our people, and our resilience — in our own words. Join the movement at www.brightpathstrong.com.

About 4D:

4D Products & Services LLC is a Native American certified Small Disadvantaged Business founded in 2012. 4D is committed to the development and promotion of sustainable technology geared towards equipping communities for the future.

About Watergen:

Watergen LTD., is an innovative Israeli company (owned by Dr. Michael Mirilashvili), has developed a unique, cutting-edge, patented technology where clean drinking water is generated from the air we breathe using cost-effective energy consumption. Watergen’s impact is creating both an additional clean drinking water source and accomplishing it in the most economically efficient manner, making its unique technology available to all.