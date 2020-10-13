STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Expands its National and International Connectivity by Joining Wave Business Hillsboro Data Center Ring II

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its new Portland campus will join the Wave Business Hillsboro Data Center Ring II, connecting to major long haul fiber routes, cloud on-ramps, the Pittock Internet Exchange, and seven transpacific submarine cables with access to Asia and other Pacific nations.

Hillsboro currently serves as an international hub for clouds and enterprises doing business globally. The Hillsboro Data Center Ring II is a 3,456-strand fiber optic network commissioned and built by telecommunications provider Wave Business to provide access to the 13 major data centers in the Hillsboro market, including STACK’s existing facilities and its future builds slated for 2021 and beyond. Ring II will serve several Pacific markets including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Guam, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, and American Samoa. The area is already home to Ring I, with 864 low-loss, single-mode fiber cables connecting six data centers in the region.

“Hillsboro continues to be an exceptionally well-connected, low-latency access point for major international and West Coast availability zones. Our facilities here offer incredible opportunities for scale, and our proximity to the Hillsboro Data Center Ring enables STACK clients to expand their global businesses, particularly in these fast-growing markets,” said Brian Cox, CEO of STACK.

Wave Business is a leader in fiber connectivity that serves the Hillsboro and Portland regions, as well as numerous other key markets across the nation. “The backbone of our Hillsboro Data Center Ring II is now complete. This new ring addresses the increasing demand for high-count fiber driven by new facilities like STACK in the fastest growing data center cluster on the West Coast," said Patrick Knorr, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Wave Business. "Together the two rings in Hillsboro enable business customers in any of the connected data centers to seamlessly cross-connect and gain access to dense, transpacific capacity to and from key overseas markets on one of seven submarine cable systems.”

STACK is one of the original data center providers in Portland. The Company currently operates two facilities in Hillsboro, and is committed to future growth in the area. It’s newest campus, POR03, sits on 35 acres in northwest Hillsboro, 15 miles outside of Portland, offering over 60MW of potential capacity. The Company recently announced construction of a new 24MW facility on the site, slated for completion mid-2021. STACK cloud and enterprise clients will have significant expansion potential via shell, colocation, and build-to-suit options on POR03 and the neighboring campus at PORL1, and readily available connectivity via available dark and lit fiber connected to the Ring.

The Wave partnership represents STACK’s latest investment in bringing the best connectivity options to its clients. In addition to the Hillsboro Data Center Ring II, STACK’s Portland facilities also offer low-latency connectivity to the Pittock Internet Exchange, the major internet traffic exchange for the Northwest. STACK also offers several opportunities for almost limitless growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

A 100% pre-leased 32MW multi-story data center on its campus in San Jose, California, currently under construction.

A 125-acre hyperscale data center campus with 250MW of potential critical capacity in Prince William County, Virginia in partnership with the Peterson Companies.

A 24MW, multi-story data center adjacent to its existing facility in Chicago, which will be ready for service in the second half of 2020.

An 80+MW expansion of its Portland data center campus, which is currently under development.

An 80-acre hyperscale campus in Phoenix, Arizona with access to over 150MW of critical capacity.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

Expansion into a new market, New Albany, Ohio, via the acquisition of a purpose-built, Tier III data center. STACK’s New Albany campus includes development land that has the potential to add an additional 36MW of capacity.

Expansion in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing total capacity in that region to 20MW.

