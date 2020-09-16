Kopin Receives $22.9 Million Order for the FWS-I Eyepiece Assembly

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies, today announced it has received an approximately $22.9 million order from Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) for its eyepiece assembly which is included in the Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (FWS-I) weapon sight.

FWS-I is a stand-alone, clip-on thermal weapon sight that gives users the ability to acquire targets day or night and in smoke or fog, significantly increasing survivability and lethality margins on the battlefield. This follow-on order has Kopin providing DRS with FWS-I eyepiece assemblies through 2021 as the program ramps up to full-scale production.

“Kopin has been a strong partner supporting our efforts on the FWS-I program,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “DRS has a long history of supplying the Army with advanced Electro-Optical Infrared technologies, and working with partners like Kopin enables us to equip our soldiers with the best tools to ensure a successful mission,” he said.

“This eyepiece assembly incorporates the very latest advances in our liquid crystal displays together with custom Kopin optics and electronics, packaged in a highly ruggedized assembly designed to withstand the extreme mechanical and thermal stresses of a rifle sight environment,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Vice President/General Manager of Government and Professional Products, “The unique optical solution within our eyepiece assembly allows it to work in concert with multiple optical rifle scopes as well as in a stand-alone configuration, providing maximum flexibility for the Warfighter. Our demonstrated performance in supplying nearly 300,000 high performance microdisplays and subsystems to multiple generations of thermal weapon sight programs has once again been validated by this order and we look forward to supporting DRS on this and other mission critical programs.”

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. With over fifty years of experience, its Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit develops and produces industry-leading and trusted sensor technology and integrated solutions for land, sea, air and space systems as well as commercial customers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com and on Twitter @LeonardoDRSnews.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

