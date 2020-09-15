Nexa3D Partners with Siemens to Automate Additive Manufacturing for Ultrafast Polymer Production

CHICAGO & VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens, the technology powerhouse in manufacturing, mobility and infrastructure automation, and digitalization, and Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer production 3D printers, today announced a collaboration designed to bring Nexa3D’s additive manufacturing production systems up to full Industry 4.0 preparedness. This partnership highlights both companies’ strong commitment to help additive manufacturing prepare for Industry 4.0 with innovative collaborations, open architecture, and predictive serviceability. Having worked side by side with automotive, aerospace, medical and industrial customers, Siemens and Nexa3D have proven the need to combine connectivity, digital twin sensing and data acquisition to deliver 24/7, lights out predictive maintenance, process monitoring and print optimization to deliver polymer additive manufacturing solutions at scale on the factory floor.

Under this collaboration, Nexa3D’s entire Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) product line will be standardized to Siemens’ state-of-the art factory automation and edge computing technologies. Nexa3D plans commercial delivery of its QLS-350 polymer production 3D printer powered by Siemens’ automation controls in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Nexa3D and together unleash the power and potential of our products to create more resilient and sustainable supply chains,” said Tim Bell, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Industry, Inc. “Covid-19 underlined the incredibly rapid and flexible nature of our combined factory automation technologies and additive manufacturing capabilities compared to traditional manufacturing and demonstrates how vulnerable the global manufacturing supply chain is to unexpected disruptions. Working together with Nexa3D, we are bringing decades of proven Siemens factory automation experience and technology to additive manufacturing to help customers mainstream mission critical production tools for future manufacturing strategies.”

Throughout Covid-19, both companies continue to expand their product portfolios as well as their partnerships and collaborations. This has enabled more customers to strengthen their design agility and supply chain resiliency by compressing their design and manufacturing cycle, effectively reducing the time required to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

"We are very excited to partner with Siemens, the world’s leading provider of factory automation and digitization technologies, to jointly deliver the next generation of manufacturing capabilities to our customers," said Kuba Graczyk, Head of Thermoplastic Additive Business at Nexa3D. “We believe that this collaboration is essential given the strengths of the 3D printing industry as demonstrated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is the right time to realize the combined potential that this partnership unlocks for the benefit of our expanding customer base."

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) technologies that increase print speed and productivity sustainably by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlocks the full potential of supply-chain approved performance polymers that are tailored for faster prototyping and volume production applications. The company’s end-to-end validated workflows are designed to maximize productivity by reducing 3D printing cycles from hours to minutes and sustainability by minimizing waste, energy and carbon footprint. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.