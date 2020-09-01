Citadel Defense Wins $12.2M U.S. Department of Defense Contract to Autonomously Defeat Commercial Off-the-Shelf and Handmade Drones

Titan remains a cost-effective plug-and-play solution that can detect and defeat an estimated 98% of commercial off-the-shelf drones. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Government and Department of Defense has awarded Citadel Defense a $12.2M contract to defeat enemy drones on the battlefield and at covered locations in the United States. The decision to purchase Titan systems was made after extensive U.S. Government evaluation that assessed more than a dozen other counter drone solutions.

Selection of Titan addresses immediate challenges caused by rapidly evolving drones domestically and overseas. Titan operates as a standalone system that is equally effective in fixed, mobile and dismounted operations which simplifies lifecycle and sustainment challenges burdening troops and budgets today.

“Deployed warfighters designed the system. Weighing 20 pounds and capable of autonomous operation, Titan has been detecting, identifying and defeating adversarial drones in extremely isolated fixed locations, complex urban environments, mobile missions on-the-move, and dismounted operations where man-portability is a premium,” says Matthew England, VP of Citadel Defense.

In June 2020, the Defense Department revealed Titan’s superior performance after 14-months of successful combat deployments and government evaluations. Results showed that Titan uniquely addressed DOTMLPF (doctrine, organization, training, material, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities) strategies required for modernization in the fight against nefarious commercial and handmade drones.

The system’s artificial intelligence and deep learning foundation enables Titan to match or outpace the speed of the evolving threat, whether multi-agents and/or swarms, and provides an ideal capability for layered C-sUAS defenses. This investment from the Department of Defense highlights a growing trend for relying on commercially available solutions to defend against rapidly evolving threats.

“Applying lessons learned from other asymmetric threats, like counter-IED, Citadel approached the UAS problem differently from the beginning. Titan was purpose-built for speed, responsiveness and adaptability to address C-sUAS operational needs – offering a low-cost and operator-efficient support model that matches the always-evolving threat,” said Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.

Citadel ramped up production of Titan systems in response to increased demand. All systems will be delivered before December.

ABOUT CITADEL DEFENSE:

Citadel Defense is a cutting-edge counter-drone (C-sUAS) technology company that builds industry-leading automated drone mitigation solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. Citadel technology is trusted by dozens of customers including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. For media inquiries, contact info@dronecitadel.com or visit www.dronecitadel.com.