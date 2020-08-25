Major U.S. Military Agency Chooses Spirent Federal for Anechoic Chamber Testing

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) test solutions, was recently awarded a contract to support anechoic chamber testing for a major U.S. military agency.

Spirent’s GSS9790 Multi-Output, Multi-GNSS RF Constellation Wave-Front Simulator will be used as the signal generator attached to multiple transmission antennas for broadcast into the chambers. Within this design, the antennas are structurally distributed to represent the correct arrival vectors of the simulated satellite signals on the device under test, creating the most realistic test environment possible. In addition, the GSS9790 supports interference sources located anywhere in the chamber to imitate different threat scenarios.

“Interference can threaten GNSS signals in multiple ways. We recognize the need for controlled, repeatable conditions to combat these threats. The GSS9790 delivers all the tools needed to successfully mitigate them,” explains Jeff Martin, VP Sales.

The Spirent GSS9790 supports classified Y-code, SAASM, and M-code and can be found in key government labs across the country. To learn more visit www.spirentfederal.com/gps/products/gss9790/.

