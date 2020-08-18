Whodunit? WGU Labs Partners with Red Flag Mania

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WGU Labs, Inc., an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU), has announced a partnership with Red Flag Mania, an innovative e-learning solution that combines film, theory, and “whodunit” fun to empower learners to use data to solve complex problems. This game-based investigative experience uses “ripped-from-the-headlines stories” to engage students. The Red Flag Mania learning experience has been described as a mix of “escape room, corporate ‘Clue,’ and CSI.”

Under the agreement, WGU Labs will make a significant service and capital investment in Red Flag Mania. WGU Labs will leverage its deep expertise in product, research, and market development to help Red Flag Mania scale its impact on postsecondary learning.

“We are ecstatic about our WGU Labs partnership,” said Red Flag Mania co-founder Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope. “Our team is passionate about creating accessible, high-quality educational experiences for the 21st-century learner.” Pope’s experience in higher education led her to develop the Red Flag Mania platform and learning content. Her research on organizational misconduct culminated in the award-winning documentary All the Queen’s Horses (2017).

Red Flag Mania co-founder Roni Jackson’s background combines experiential marketing expertise with education. “We simply set out to make learning fun. Our search for a partner with a sterling reputation for innovation in online learning led us to WGU Labs. We look forward to applying our diverse perspectives to the digital transformation of education.”

Red Flag Mania creates high-value, accessible education experiences that are relatively unique in postsecondary education. The courses incorporate real people and real stories to “gamify” lessons in higher education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Red Flag Mania into WGU Labs. Pope and Jackson have created a scalable and flexible online learning platform that engages learners at a deep and impactful level. As technologies continue to evolve, companies like Red Flag Mania are marrying the best of tech with the best of learning science,” said Western Governors University President Scott Pulsipher.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is a nonprofit affiliate of Western Governors University. WGU Labs primarily provides research, services, inventions, and builds, and secondarily provides investments in strategically aligned innovative learning solutions that improve quality and advance educational outcomes for learners everywhere. Building on social psychology, learning science, and industry trends, WGU Labs accelerates education startups and develops its own research-supported, scalable products. Learn more about WGU Labs at wgulabs.org.

About Red Flag Mania

Red Flag Mania is a game-based investigative experience that uses true crime stories to teach postsecondary learners concepts of active learning, critical thinking, problem-solving and ethical decision making in business and accounting courses. The company’s simulation-based, immersive learning approach incorporates real people and real stories (i.e., season-based videos) that result in positive learning outcomes. Learn more about Red Flag Mania at www.redflagmania.com.