Humana and Strive Health Announce Kidney Disease Care Coordination Services Collaboration In Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and specialized kidney care company Strive Health today announced they are teaming up to offer kidney disease care coordination services for eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members in Kentucky and Indiana.

Now in effect, the agreement establishes a clinically-integrated approach to improve health outcomes and quality of life for members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Strive Health coordinates care with the member’s primary care physician and nephrologist, and other specialists as applicable, and utilizes predictive analytics technology, telehealth services, and home dialysis education and training.

Through the expertise of Strive Health’s renal-specialized clinical teams - which include nurses and nurse practitioners, dieticians, pharmacists, and social workers – the care coordination services aim to detect kidney disease earlier, and initiate and support regular care and treatment routines, to slow disease progression, reduce hospitalizations, and improve quality of life.

“Innovative care delivery models are a core focus for Humana in prioritizing member-centered care that drives improved outcomes,” said Amal Agarwal, M.D., Humana’s Vice President of Transformative Home Solutions. “Humana and Strive Health are proud to advance a more holistic approach to treating chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. We are mutually dedicated to more seamless care coordination and an emphasis on greater patient engagement, both of which are particularly important as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Strive exists to fundamentally transform how kidney care is delivered. We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Humana, which shares our vision,” said Chris Riopelle, Strive Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “Humana is a health care leader in offering innovative solutions for its members. By collaborating to deploy our comprehensive kidney care model, we are working together toward improving health outcomes, increasing access to care, and lowering health care costs.”

CKD is the nation’s ninth-leading cause of death. Many people with CKD are not aware of their condition, in which the kidneys cannot properly filter blood, causing waste and fluid levels that can be dangerously high. Because failure to appropriately manage kidney disease may cause worsening health outcomes and considerable symptoms, a proactive approach to kidney health is critical for an individual’s overall health and well-being.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is a built-for-purpose, value-based kidney care solution for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Through a unique combination of high-touch care teams, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services, Strive develops integrated kidney care systems that support the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end stage renal disease (ESRD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including assumption of total cost-of-care risk. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive brings differentiated capital, technology, and expertise to transform kidney care for the better. For more information, visit www.strivehealth.com or email info@strivehealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHKUUXEN_C