Aspen Dental Announces Availability of Forward Science OralID® Across U.S. Practices

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Forward Science announced an agreement with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) that makes the OralID® enhanced oral cancer screening device available to independent dentists in 830-plus Aspen Dental branded offices. The multi-year agreement between Forward Science and ADMI, the dental support organization (DSO) providing practice management and non-clinical support to practitioners in Aspen Dental offices nationwide, offers these dentists state-of-the-art oral cancer screening technology to help with early stage oral cancer discovery that can save lives.

In 2020, data shows that in the U.S. alone, more than 53,000 individuals will be diagnosed with oral cancer. About 70 percent of these oral cancer diagnoses are found in late stages (stages three and four) and result in a startling five-year survival rate that is below 50 percent. Identifying these abnormalities earlier can raise the survival rate to as high as 90 percent. By making OralID® available to their patients, practitioners in the Aspen Dental network are helping break down barriers to oral cancer detection and getting patients access to screenings to encourage early stage oral cancer discovery.

“Forward Science believes that ‘we can defeat cancer; cancer will not defeat us,’” said Robert J. Whitman, Forward Science CEO. “Reaching millions of patients through the Aspen Dental branded network and encouraging early screening with the latest technology for oral cancer improves the odds of discovery in a treatable stage. We believe this partnership could change the trend in oral cancer impact for Americans.”

OralID® was developed with the vision to create a simpler, more efficient, and more affordable oral cancer screening device. OralID® uses a proven, optically based "fluorescence technology" that aids in visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities. OralID® is distinct from other screening devices, because it is the only FDA-cleared device that can be used without any rinses, dyes, sheathes or barriers, limiting upfront or patient use-based costs.

“As the number of oral cancer cases rises annually, Aspen Dental teams play an increasingly critical role in early detection of potentially malignant lesions,” said Dr. Arwinder Judge, ADMI Chief Clinical Officer. “By partnering with Forward Science, practitioners across the Aspen Dental branded network can offer a truly comprehensive oral care exam that includes oral cancer screening, making it possible to detect patients’ treatment needs sooner, improving lifesaving outcomes.”

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held MedTech company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science’s flagship product, is an award-winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to visualize abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued to focus on moving science forward in the oral healthcare industry by launching advanced diagnostic testing products (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) along with treatment options (SalivaMAX and Orapeutic). Always keeping the needs of the healthcare industry in mind, Forward Science has also recently launched a sanitation and PPE line. In addition to developing proprietary, state-of-the-art products, Forward Science has partnered with industry leaders to provide new and effective solutions to the dental community. Forward Science designs, develops, and manufactures their products in-house, ensuring the highest quality of standards coupled with superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for providing oral healthcare products worldwide.

To learn more about any of Forward Science’s products, please visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.

About Aspen Dental

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 830 offices, in 41 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practices supported 5.5 million patient visits in 2019, based on the belief that everyone has the right to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. https://www.aspendental.com/.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

ADMI is the Dental Support Organization (DSO) that offers a full range of essential business support services to the independent dental practice owners in the Aspen Dental network. Service availability includes: location selection, leasing, outfitting each practice with state-of-the art equipment, billing and collection, human resources support, finance, accounting and marketing. Support from ADMI allows dental care teams to focus on delivering the high-quality patient care that patients expect in today’s changing healthcare landscape.